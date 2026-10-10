India Rejects Claim That Oligarchs Are Blocking Starlink
(MENAFN) India has rejected Elon Musk’s claim that “certain oligarchs” were preventing Starlink from expanding its satellite communication services in the country, describing the allegation as baseless.
Without naming Musk directly, India’s Communications Ministry said the government had established “a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services.”
The ministry said licences had been issued to three global mobile personal communication by satellite providers under a framework based on “non-geosynchronous satellite orbit based satellite communications.”
It added that security assessments “as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees,” while noting that “all the three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage.”
The ministry said, “As such, the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived.”
Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has expanded its services across more than 150 countries and territories. The satellite internet provider uses a network of low-Earth-orbit satellites to deliver connectivity, including to remote and underserved communities.
Without naming Musk directly, India’s Communications Ministry said the government had established “a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services.”
The ministry said licences had been issued to three global mobile personal communication by satellite providers under a framework based on “non-geosynchronous satellite orbit based satellite communications.”
It added that security assessments “as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees,” while noting that “all the three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage.”
The ministry said, “As such, the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived.”
Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has expanded its services across more than 150 countries and territories. The satellite internet provider uses a network of low-Earth-orbit satellites to deliver connectivity, including to remote and underserved communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment