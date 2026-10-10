Malaysia Urges Inclusive Dialogue for Myanmar Reconciliation
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stressed the importance of inclusive dialogue and constructive engagement as a means of supporting reconciliation in Myanmar during a meeting with President Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday.
Anwar said Malaysia would continue working with Myanmar through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to support peace and stability across the region.
“And with this visit, Mr. President, I would say that we and our party in Malaysia will do whatever is possible to make sure that we enhance this collaboration, and ultimately take Myanmar as part of our community of nations without prejudice, and particularly in the context of ASEAN,” Anwar said at a joint news conference with Min in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital.
Myanmar has faced renewed ethnic tensions and continued conflict with armed groups since the military takeover in February 2021, when Min removed the National League for Democracy government from power.
Anwar also said the two countries had reached agreements to strengthen cooperation in several areas, including trade, investment, education, agribusiness, energy, healthcare and capacity building.
He further expressed appreciation to Myanmar for accepting the return of 10,493 nationals from Malaysia through flights and naval vessels.
Anwar said Malaysia would continue working with Myanmar through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to support peace and stability across the region.
“And with this visit, Mr. President, I would say that we and our party in Malaysia will do whatever is possible to make sure that we enhance this collaboration, and ultimately take Myanmar as part of our community of nations without prejudice, and particularly in the context of ASEAN,” Anwar said at a joint news conference with Min in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital.
Myanmar has faced renewed ethnic tensions and continued conflict with armed groups since the military takeover in February 2021, when Min removed the National League for Democracy government from power.
Anwar also said the two countries had reached agreements to strengthen cooperation in several areas, including trade, investment, education, agribusiness, energy, healthcare and capacity building.
He further expressed appreciation to Myanmar for accepting the return of 10,493 nationals from Malaysia through flights and naval vessels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment