Israeli Settlers Injure Palestinian Olive Farmers in West Bank
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians were injured Thursday after Israeli settlers attacked farmers harvesting olives in the Wadi al-Shaer area of the occupied West Bank.
The farmers were targeted while collecting olives, with the attackers also damaging five Palestinian vehicles during the incident.
Ibrahim al-Hamad, director of the Agriculture Directorate in Salfit province, said “a group of settlers attacked the farmers with sharp objects while they were picking olives and damaged five Palestinian vehicles.”
The injured Palestinians were taken to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit, where they received treatment for bruises and fractures, according to al-Hamad.
He said attacks against farmers have continued in several parts of Salfit during the olive harvest season.
Palestinian farmers across the West Bank have faced increasing attacks targeting them, their agricultural land and property, particularly since the olive-picking season began in October. Access restrictions have also limited farmers’ ability to reach their fields.
According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli settlers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of 66 Palestinians.
The commission said the attacks have damaged, uprooted, burned or poisoned 147,111 trees, including 100,485 olive trees.
The farmers were targeted while collecting olives, with the attackers also damaging five Palestinian vehicles during the incident.
Ibrahim al-Hamad, director of the Agriculture Directorate in Salfit province, said “a group of settlers attacked the farmers with sharp objects while they were picking olives and damaged five Palestinian vehicles.”
The injured Palestinians were taken to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit, where they received treatment for bruises and fractures, according to al-Hamad.
He said attacks against farmers have continued in several parts of Salfit during the olive harvest season.
Palestinian farmers across the West Bank have faced increasing attacks targeting them, their agricultural land and property, particularly since the olive-picking season began in October. Access restrictions have also limited farmers’ ability to reach their fields.
According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli settlers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of 66 Palestinians.
The commission said the attacks have damaged, uprooted, burned or poisoned 147,111 trees, including 100,485 olive trees.
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