Gaza’s Health System Remains Strained Year After Ceasefire
(MENAFN) No hospital in Gaza is operating at full capacity nearly a year after the ceasefire began, according to a report assessing the condition of the territory’s healthcare system.
The report said the ceasefire period has failed to deliver a meaningful recovery for Gaza’s health sector, despite an increase in the number of hospitals that have partially resumed services.
“The number of intensive care beds has practically not changed, the shortage of medicines and essential medical supplies has worsened, while thousands of patients remain deprived of life-saving treatments that are unavailable in the Strip,” the organization said.
“In October 2025, 14 of the 36 hospitals were operating partially. Nearly a year later, the number has risen to 20, but none is still capable of operating fully,” it said.
The report found that Gaza had 103 intensive care beds in October 2025, compared with 104 in July 2026, indicating little improvement in critical care capacity. It also noted that kidney dialysis services had not recovered.
“Dialysis services were available at 17% of health facilities in October 2025, falling to 12% in July 2026, while MRI services remain unavailable in the Strip,” it said.
The report further said that at least 143 additional attacks on healthcare facilities and services were documented during the first seven months of the ceasefire.
The report said the ceasefire period has failed to deliver a meaningful recovery for Gaza’s health sector, despite an increase in the number of hospitals that have partially resumed services.
“The number of intensive care beds has practically not changed, the shortage of medicines and essential medical supplies has worsened, while thousands of patients remain deprived of life-saving treatments that are unavailable in the Strip,” the organization said.
“In October 2025, 14 of the 36 hospitals were operating partially. Nearly a year later, the number has risen to 20, but none is still capable of operating fully,” it said.
The report found that Gaza had 103 intensive care beds in October 2025, compared with 104 in July 2026, indicating little improvement in critical care capacity. It also noted that kidney dialysis services had not recovered.
“Dialysis services were available at 17% of health facilities in October 2025, falling to 12% in July 2026, while MRI services remain unavailable in the Strip,” it said.
The report further said that at least 143 additional attacks on healthcare facilities and services were documented during the first seven months of the ceasefire.
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