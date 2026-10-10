Poonawalla Fincorp Profit Jumps 407% As Lending Growth Reshapes India's Nonbank Finance Sector

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Poonawalla Fincorp reported a sharp rise in profitability for the second quarter of the 2026 to 2027 financial year, with net profit climbing to ₹375 crore from approximately ₹74 crore in the same period last year. The results highlight expanding lending operations, higher interest income and improving asset quality at the nonbank financial company.

Net interest income rose substantially year over year, while the company's total income increased by around 70% to ₹2,625 crore. Assets under management reached ₹74,008 crore as of September 30, reflecting continued expansion in its lending business.

Lending Growth Drives Earnings

The profit increase reflects more than a single quarter of improved income. Poonawalla Fincorp has been expanding its lending portfolio across consumer and business financing, while developing additional products to diversify its revenue sources.

For nonbank financial companies, growth in assets under management can support higher interest income, but the quality and profitability of those assets remain critical. Lenders must balance customer acquisition and loan expansion against funding costs, operating expenses and the risk that borrowers may struggle to repay.

The latest results therefore offer a view into how lending growth is translating into earnings. Sustaining that performance will depend on whether income continues to expand without a corresponding deterioration in credit quality.

Asset Quality Remains in Focus

Poonawalla Fincorp also reported an improvement in its gross nonperforming asset ratio, which declined to 1.20% from 1.37% in the previous quarter. Its net interest margin, including fees and other income, increased to 9.26% from 9.10% sequentially.

These indicators matter because rapid loan growth can expose lenders to higher credit risk if underwriting standards weaken. Lower nonperforming assets can help limit provisions and support profitability, although the direction of future credit costs will depend on repayment trends and the mix of loans being originated.

The company's ability to preserve asset quality as its loan book expands will be an important measure of whether the recent earnings improvement can be sustained.

What the Results Mean for India's Lending Sector

The performance comes as investors assess quarterly results across India's financial services industry. Earnings from nonbank lenders provide information about borrowing demand, consumer financing activity and the ability of financial institutions to maintain margins while scaling their businesses.

Poonawalla Fincorp's results highlight the potential earnings contribution of a growing loan portfolio, but a single quarter does not establish a long-term trend. Future performance will also depend on funding conditions, competition from banks and other lenders, operating costs and the company's management of credit risk.

For the wider sector, the balance between growth and lending discipline remains central. Stronger revenue and profit figures can indicate business momentum, while asset quality and margins help determine how much of that growth translates into durable earnings.