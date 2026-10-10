Trump Says He Will Resolve Iran, Ukraine Conflicts As Tensions Persist

Speaking at a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, on Friday, Trump said the two conflicts would soon be resolved or that the United States would emerge victorious, according to media reports.

Trump again threatened Iran, saying the confrontation would be settled“quickly and by any means necessary.” He added:“Either they give us everything, or they will no longer exist,” reiterating his hard-line position toward Tehran.

The remarks come amid renewed fighting between U.S. and Iranian forces and ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Washington and Tehran remain divided over the terms of a settlement, including the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions and Iran's nuclear programme. Al Jazeera reported Saturday that the Kremlin said Trump had welcomed Russia's involvement in efforts to reach a settlement with Iran.

Trump's comments on Ukraine also come amid tensions between Washington and Kyiv over his administration's decision to allow Russian diesel imports. Under the arrangement announced Friday, the United States temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian diesel exports, prompting criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some U.S. lawmakers, who said the move could provide Moscow with additional revenue while its war against Ukraine continues.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he can bring major international conflicts to an end, but both the Iran conflict and the war in Ukraine remain unresolved. The latest statements offer no detailed timetable or specific terms for a settlement.