Foreign Travelers Begin Visit To Azerbaijan's Zangilan District (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, October 10. A delegation of foreign travelers led by Charles Veley, founder of the world-renowned“Most Traveled People” (MTP) club, has begun a visit to Zangilan, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
As part of the visit, the delegation will tour the construction site on the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway.
The itinerary also includes a visit to the Jabrayil District, where the guests will observe the demining operations being carried out in the area.
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