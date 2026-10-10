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Foreign Travelers Begin Visit To Azerbaijan's Zangilan District (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-10 02:31:16

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, October 10. A delegation of foreign travelers led by Charles Veley, founder of the world-renowned“Most Traveled People” (MTP) club, has begun a visit to Zangilan, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

As part of the visit, the delegation will tour the construction site on the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway.

The itinerary also includes a visit to the Jabrayil District, where the guests will observe the demining operations being carried out in the area.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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