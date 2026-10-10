Turkmen, Iranian Presidents Discuss Expansion Of Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan's Awaza tourist zone yesterday to discuss bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in major international events held in Avaza.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov highlighted the importance of Pezeshkian's participation as an honorary guest in the CIS Heads of State Council meeting, noting that it provided an opportunity to exchange views on interstate cooperation and discuss international and regional issues.

The Turkmen president also noted the significance of the Iranian leader's participation in the Caspian Environmental Summit, which addressed environmental protection, biodiversity and environmental security in the Caspian region.

Berdimuhammedov expressed confidence that Pezeshkian's visit would give fresh impetus to bilateral dialogue between the two countries.

The sides discussed cooperation in the fuel and energy, transport and communications, and agricultural sectors. They also noted the potential for expanding cultural and humanitarian ties, particularly in science, education, sports and tourism.

Berdimuhammedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan's readiness to work with Iran to further develop bilateral relations. Both presidents confirmed their commitment to strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.