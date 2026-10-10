Stuck In Delhi NCR Today? Route-By-Route Guide To Open Metro Lines, Airport Connectivity, And Railway Refunds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Commuters travelling across Delhi-NCR on Saturday, October 10, should plan for delays as security arrangements for the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest affect metro access, road traffic and railway services.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC ) has closed entry and exit at 45 stations from 9 pm on Friday until 6 pm on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indian Railways has cancelled several services connected to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations during a 10-hour window, from 4 am to 2 pm, citing anticipated traffic congestion.

Which Delhi Metro stations are closed today?

Here's a practical guide to navigating the disruptions.

Entry and exit are restricted at 45 stations under the DMRC's security arrangements. The affected stations are:

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Which Delhi Metro stations have entry and exit restrictions on October 10?⌵

Entry and exit are restricted at 45 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Kashmere Gate and Janpath. The restrictions are scheduled from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10.

2Can passengers change metro lines at stations affected by the Delhi Metro restrictions?⌵

Interchange facilities remain available at affected stations, except New Delhi metro station. Passengers cannot enter or exit through restricted stations.

3How should passengers travel to IGI Airport during the Delhi disruptions?⌵

Allow extra travel time and consider cabs or city buses. The Airport Express Line may be an option, but check station access before setting out; entry and exit at Shivaji Stadium are restricted.

4How do passengers get a refund for a train cancelled by Indian Railways?⌵

For a cancelled e-ticket, the full refund is automatic and goes to the account used for booking. Passengers do not need to cancel online or file a TDR; counter-ticket holders should check the applicable railway refund procedure.

5Why are Delhi Metro and train services disrupted on October 10?⌵

Authorities imposed security arrangements ahead of the proposed CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Indian Railways also cited anticipated traffic congestion for cancelling services linked to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.

Can passengers interchange between metro lines? Yes. Interchange facilities remain available at affected stations, except New Delhi metro station, according to published reports. However, passengers cannot enter or exit through the restricted stations. Check the DMRC's interchange station information before travelling.

How can you reach IGI Airport?

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Delhi Airport has advised passengers travelling to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport to allow extra time and consider alternative transport options, including cabs and city buses.

The Airport Express Line is an option to consider, but passengers should check station access before setting out. Shivaji Stadium is among the stations where entry and exit are restricted. Dhaula Kuan is not on the supplied list of 45 affected stations, but travellers should confirm current operating conditions before relying on it.

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible congestion and diversions from 6 am on Saturday. Potentially affected stretches include Dhaula Kuan flyover, Sardar Patel Marg, Mandi House, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Jantar Mantar Road and roads around central Delhi.

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Passengers heading to the airport, railway stations or inter-state bus terminals should allow additional travel time and check traffic updates before departure.

What are the traffic restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders?

Delhi Police has increased checks at entry points connecting the capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Security has been strengthened at the Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Noida, Badarpur and Ghazipur borders, among other locations.

Vehicle checks may add to journey times. Specific live waiting times for Sirhaul, DND Flyway and Chilla Border were not available in the supplied information; commuters should check current traffic updates before choosing a route.

Which trains have been cancelled, and how can passengers get refunds?

Indian Railways has cancelled multiple passenger, mail and express services linked to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. The disruption window announced for the two stations is 4 am to 2 pm on October 10. Passengers should verify their specific train's status before travelling.

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For cancelled e-tickets: IRCTC's rules provide for an automatic full refund when the railway cancels the train. Passengers do not need to cancel the ticket online or file a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR). The refund is credited to the account used for booking.

When is a TDR needed? A TDR is relevant in other eligible refund situations, such as certain cases involving diverted trains or passengers who do not travel because a train is delayed by more than three hours. The applicable deadline depends on the reason for the claim. Passengers can log in to the IRCTC website, open their booked-ticket history and use the applicable cancellation or TDR option.

For a fully cancelled train, do not file a TDR unnecessarily. Counter-ticket holders should check the applicable railway refund procedure.

Why are these restrictions in place?

The restrictions have been imposed ahead of the CJP's proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, relating to allegations concerning electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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Delhi Police denied permission for the protest, citing security and procedural considerations. Authorities have urged commuters to cooperate with security arrangements and avoid non-essential travel through affected areas.