India Denounces Houthi Rebel Attacks on Saudi Airports
(MENAFN) India has condemned recent Houthi attacks that targeted two airports in Saudi Arabia, expressing concern over the civilian casualties caused by the incidents.
“India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
New Delhi emphasized that the “targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable” and conveyed its “deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones.”
“We wish speedy recovery for those injured. We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the ministry added.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said Wednesday that the attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday left three people dead and 36 others injured.
Later Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen said it had destroyed 82 Houthi military targets across four provinces.
The conflict in Yemen began after the Houthis captured Sanaa and other parts of the country in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015 to support Yemen’s
“India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
New Delhi emphasized that the “targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable” and conveyed its “deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones.”
“We wish speedy recovery for those injured. We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the ministry added.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said Wednesday that the attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday left three people dead and 36 others injured.
Later Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen said it had destroyed 82 Houthi military targets across four provinces.
The conflict in Yemen began after the Houthis captured Sanaa and other parts of the country in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015 to support Yemen’s
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