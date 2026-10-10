French Diplomatic Adviser Heads to China Amid EU Trade Talks
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne is set to travel to China for five days of strategic discussions as Beijing and the European Union work to address ongoing trade disagreements.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Thursday that Bonne will arrive Friday and hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Mao said Beijing aims to “strengthen coordination with France on bilateral and multilateral issues and promote steady development of China-France and China-EU relations.”
She also stressed that resolving trade and other differences through negotiations is in the shared interests of China and the European Union.
Bonne’s planned visit comes as Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao meets EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Beijing for talks taking place Thursday and Friday.
The EU discussions are expected to focus on China’s trade surplus with the bloc, which exceeds €1 billion ($1.12 billion) per day, along with market access and restrictions affecting trade between the two sides.
France and Germany have previously called on the European Commission to introduce additional trade measures, arguing that existing tools are not sufficient to address mounting economic challenges.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Thursday that Bonne will arrive Friday and hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Mao said Beijing aims to “strengthen coordination with France on bilateral and multilateral issues and promote steady development of China-France and China-EU relations.”
She also stressed that resolving trade and other differences through negotiations is in the shared interests of China and the European Union.
Bonne’s planned visit comes as Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao meets EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Beijing for talks taking place Thursday and Friday.
The EU discussions are expected to focus on China’s trade surplus with the bloc, which exceeds €1 billion ($1.12 billion) per day, along with market access and restrictions affecting trade between the two sides.
France and Germany have previously called on the European Commission to introduce additional trade measures, arguing that existing tools are not sufficient to address mounting economic challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment