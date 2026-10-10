Israeli Court Rules Against Ofer Cassif in Four-Year-Old Assault Case
(MENAFN) An Israeli court convicted lawmaker Ofer Cassif on Thursday over an assault involving a police officer during a demonstration in the southern Hebron area several years ago.
Cassif, who has publicly supported Palestinian rights, responded to the ruling by saying: “Enough with the occupation.”
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court issued the conviction, although the immediate consequences for Cassif, a member of the Joint List, were not immediately clear, according to reports.
The case stems from a demonstration held about four years ago. According to the indictment, Cassif attempted to drive his vehicle toward the protest area but was stopped by police officers.
The prosecution alleged that following a verbal dispute, Cassif entered his vehicle and drove toward an officer, with the vehicle striking the officer’s leg.
The indictment further alleged that the officer later approached Cassif, who exited the vehicle and struck him on the head.
Prosecutors argued that the actions were intentional. Cassif, however, maintained that the contact between his vehicle and the officer was accidental and that striking the officer was an act of self-defense.
Cassif, who has publicly supported Palestinian rights, responded to the ruling by saying: “Enough with the occupation.”
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court issued the conviction, although the immediate consequences for Cassif, a member of the Joint List, were not immediately clear, according to reports.
The case stems from a demonstration held about four years ago. According to the indictment, Cassif attempted to drive his vehicle toward the protest area but was stopped by police officers.
The prosecution alleged that following a verbal dispute, Cassif entered his vehicle and drove toward an officer, with the vehicle striking the officer’s leg.
The indictment further alleged that the officer later approached Cassif, who exited the vehicle and struck him on the head.
Prosecutors argued that the actions were intentional. Cassif, however, maintained that the contact between his vehicle and the officer was accidental and that striking the officer was an act of self-defense.
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