Pakistan, Bahrain Urge De-Escalation Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Pakistan and Bahrain called for restraint and diplomatic engagement in the Middle East on Thursday as their foreign ministers met in Islamabad to discuss escalating regional tensions.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, with the two officials reviewing developments in the Gulf and stressing the importance of reducing tensions through dialogue and diplomacy.
Dar said the discussions also focused on protecting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, which are vital routes for regional and international food and energy supplies.
“We discussed the need to ensure safety and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandem given their importance for regional and global food and energy security,” said Dar.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued efforts to support peace and stability across the region.
The meeting took place amid heightened tensions involving Iran, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, with maritime security remaining a major concern around the two strategic waterways. Recent developments have increased international attention on the safety of commercial shipping and the wider economic impact of disruptions to regional trade routes.
Pakistan has continued to promote diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions between the parties involved in the wider regional crisis. Islamabad has previously stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are central to resolving disputes and preventing the conflict from spreading to additional areas.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, with the two officials reviewing developments in the Gulf and stressing the importance of reducing tensions through dialogue and diplomacy.
Dar said the discussions also focused on protecting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, which are vital routes for regional and international food and energy supplies.
“We discussed the need to ensure safety and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandem given their importance for regional and global food and energy security,” said Dar.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued efforts to support peace and stability across the region.
The meeting took place amid heightened tensions involving Iran, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, with maritime security remaining a major concern around the two strategic waterways. Recent developments have increased international attention on the safety of commercial shipping and the wider economic impact of disruptions to regional trade routes.
Pakistan has continued to promote diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions between the parties involved in the wider regional crisis. Islamabad has previously stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are central to resolving disputes and preventing the conflict from spreading to additional areas.
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