Rubio Says Iranian Threats Do Not Restrict US Operations in Europe
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that potential threats from Iran are not preventing Washington from carrying out military operations in Europe or elsewhere across NATO territory.
"No. There is nothing we want or need to do against Iran that we can't still do," Rubio said while leaving Greece for Portugal, the final stop on his European tour.
The comments followed the Pentagon’s decision to move all US bombers stationed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire to bases in the United States after a security alert involving suspicious vehicles in late September.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were "strong indications" that Iran was connected to the incident, while Tehran rejected the allegation.
US President Donald Trump also confirmed that threats were behind the relocation of the aircraft. “Yeah, I think we can say that. They didn’t fly out by accident. There were some threats," he said.
"No. There is nothing we want or need to do against Iran that we can't still do," Rubio said while leaving Greece for Portugal, the final stop on his European tour.
The comments followed the Pentagon’s decision to move all US bombers stationed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire to bases in the United States after a security alert involving suspicious vehicles in late September.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were "strong indications" that Iran was connected to the incident, while Tehran rejected the allegation.
US President Donald Trump also confirmed that threats were behind the relocation of the aircraft. “Yeah, I think we can say that. They didn’t fly out by accident. There were some threats," he said.
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