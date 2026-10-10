Israeli Forces Enter Village in Syria’s Quneitra Countryside
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out a new ground incursion into Syria’s southern Quneitra countryside on Thursday, entering the village of Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya, according to reports.
Two Israeli tanks accompanied by more than 15 military vehicles carrying soldiers reportedly entered the village and moved toward the outskirts of Tal Krum.
No additional information about the operation was immediately available.
The reported advance came one day after Israeli forces shelled areas surrounding Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya in Quneitra province, according to reports.
Israeli forces have conducted repeated shelling and ground incursions in southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory and reiterated their commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
Two Israeli tanks accompanied by more than 15 military vehicles carrying soldiers reportedly entered the village and moved toward the outskirts of Tal Krum.
No additional information about the operation was immediately available.
The reported advance came one day after Israeli forces shelled areas surrounding Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya in Quneitra province, according to reports.
Israeli forces have conducted repeated shelling and ground incursions in southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory and reiterated their commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
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