UAE Expects Lunar Resource Development, Permanent Moon Presence
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates expects a new phase of space exploration focused on lunar resources and sustained human activity on the Moon to emerge in the coming years, the UAE Space Agency’s deputy director general said.
Ibrahim Hamza Al Qasim said future missions are likely to expand beyond scientific exploration toward the use of space resources, including rare metals and raw materials “that are limited on Earth but abundant in space.”
Speaking on the sidelines of the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya, Türkiye, Al Qasim outlined the UAE’s growing ambitions in deep-space exploration.
“The UAE started in space about 30 years ago, 1997 is when we first entered the space race, and we built incredible capabilities over the last three decades, then we started our deep space exploration programs for the Moon, Mars, and the asteroid belt that we’re launching in the first quarter of 2028,” he said. “We have quite an ambitious astronaut corps of four, two of which have flown to the ISS (International Space Station) or to other places.”
Al Qasim also highlighted the increasing role of private companies in the country’s space sector, saying the UAE is moving away from depending primarily on government financing.
“We noticed that the tipping point is happening already within the UAE’s ecosystem -- we see that most of the funding, well over 50%, coming towards space comes from the private sector,” he added.
The shift is expected to strengthen commercial participation in the UAE’s space industry as the country develops missions targeting the Moon, Mars and the asteroid belt.
Ibrahim Hamza Al Qasim said future missions are likely to expand beyond scientific exploration toward the use of space resources, including rare metals and raw materials “that are limited on Earth but abundant in space.”
Speaking on the sidelines of the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya, Türkiye, Al Qasim outlined the UAE’s growing ambitions in deep-space exploration.
“The UAE started in space about 30 years ago, 1997 is when we first entered the space race, and we built incredible capabilities over the last three decades, then we started our deep space exploration programs for the Moon, Mars, and the asteroid belt that we’re launching in the first quarter of 2028,” he said. “We have quite an ambitious astronaut corps of four, two of which have flown to the ISS (International Space Station) or to other places.”
Al Qasim also highlighted the increasing role of private companies in the country’s space sector, saying the UAE is moving away from depending primarily on government financing.
“We noticed that the tipping point is happening already within the UAE’s ecosystem -- we see that most of the funding, well over 50%, coming towards space comes from the private sector,” he added.
The shift is expected to strengthen commercial participation in the UAE’s space industry as the country develops missions targeting the Moon, Mars and the asteroid belt.
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