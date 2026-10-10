French Students Resume School Blockades as Ministers Offer Talks
(MENAFN) Students at high schools and universities across France resumed blockades Thursday as they continued demanding greater resources for education, while Education Minister Edouard Geffray moved to open talks with student representatives.
Geffray invited representatives of three high school student groups — Union Syndicale Lyceenne (USL), Renouveau Lyceen and Lyceens! — to meet at the ministry at 3 p.m. local time. Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste was also expected to participate, according to reports.
The renewed protests followed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s commitment Wednesday evening to announce initial measures addressing students’ concerns by the end of October.
Several schools in Paris were blocked, while Pantheon-Assas University called off its morning classes because of a blockade. Lumiere Lyon 2 University also shut three campuses for the entire day, citing concerns over possible disruptions.
Protests affected schools elsewhere in the country as well. In Angers, firefighters were called to deal with burning rubbish bins near blocked high schools.
Education Ministry estimates showed that 224 institutions were expected to remain completely closed Thursday, while another 151 faced partial disruption. The combined figure was around 30% lower than the number of affected institutions projected at the same point Wednesday.
Student organizations also urged supporters to gather outside prefectures across the Ile-de-France region before holding a larger demonstration at Paris’ Place de la Bastille at 3 p.m.
Several education unions, including Snes-FSU, CGT, FO and Sud, also supported the planned strikes and demonstrations.
Geffray invited representatives of three high school student groups — Union Syndicale Lyceenne (USL), Renouveau Lyceen and Lyceens! — to meet at the ministry at 3 p.m. local time. Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste was also expected to participate, according to reports.
The renewed protests followed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s commitment Wednesday evening to announce initial measures addressing students’ concerns by the end of October.
Several schools in Paris were blocked, while Pantheon-Assas University called off its morning classes because of a blockade. Lumiere Lyon 2 University also shut three campuses for the entire day, citing concerns over possible disruptions.
Protests affected schools elsewhere in the country as well. In Angers, firefighters were called to deal with burning rubbish bins near blocked high schools.
Education Ministry estimates showed that 224 institutions were expected to remain completely closed Thursday, while another 151 faced partial disruption. The combined figure was around 30% lower than the number of affected institutions projected at the same point Wednesday.
Student organizations also urged supporters to gather outside prefectures across the Ile-de-France region before holding a larger demonstration at Paris’ Place de la Bastille at 3 p.m.
Several education unions, including Snes-FSU, CGT, FO and Sud, also supported the planned strikes and demonstrations.
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