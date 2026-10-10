Liege Limits Street Gatherings Amid Escalating Student Protests
(MENAFN) Authorities in the Belgian city of Liege have prohibited street gatherings involving more than three people as tensions and clashes between police and participants in student protests continue to escalate, according to reports.
The restriction, ordered by Liege Mayor Willy Demeyer, took effect at six in the morning local time and will remain in place until eleven at night on Oct. 16.
Demeyer said large crowds are making police operations more difficult and creating additional risks for students. He added that 43 police officers have been injured while responding to incidents linked to the unrest.
The measure allows several exceptions, including gatherings involving members of the same family, minors accompanied by a parent or responsible adult, and events that have received prior approval.
Despite the restrictions, hundreds of pupils and students assembled at the University of Liege on Thursday before beginning a march toward the city’s railway station.
Authorities have arrested 194 people in Liege since Oct. 1, including 114 minors. Of those detained, 158 were held administratively and released within a maximum of 12 hours, while 36 were placed in judicial detention and face criminal proceedings.
Police Chief Jean-Marc Demelenne said the level of violence has continued to rise since Oct. 1.
The restriction, ordered by Liege Mayor Willy Demeyer, took effect at six in the morning local time and will remain in place until eleven at night on Oct. 16.
Demeyer said large crowds are making police operations more difficult and creating additional risks for students. He added that 43 police officers have been injured while responding to incidents linked to the unrest.
The measure allows several exceptions, including gatherings involving members of the same family, minors accompanied by a parent or responsible adult, and events that have received prior approval.
Despite the restrictions, hundreds of pupils and students assembled at the University of Liege on Thursday before beginning a march toward the city’s railway station.
Authorities have arrested 194 people in Liege since Oct. 1, including 114 minors. Of those detained, 158 were held administratively and released within a maximum of 12 hours, while 36 were placed in judicial detention and face criminal proceedings.
Police Chief Jean-Marc Demelenne said the level of violence has continued to rise since Oct. 1.
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