Philippines Says South China Sea Code Talks Make Progress
(MENAFN) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Thursday that negotiations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea are advancing despite unresolved differences.
“We’re working very, very hard, we’re making good progress as a matter of fact, in terms of the code of conduct,” Marcos said during a conference in Singapore, according to reports.
He acknowledged that reaching an agreement remains challenging, noting that disagreements have extended to the interpretation of basic terms used in the negotiations.
“My greatest fear is that some seaman, some soldier just makes a mistake, and that mistake turns into something that goes out of control,” he said.
Marcos arrived in Singapore Wednesday for a five-day trip focused on expanding economic ties and encouraging investment in emerging sectors.
His schedule includes a meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as well as a visit to Singapore’s Nuclear Research and Safety Institute, according to reports.
China and ASEAN adopted a nonbinding declaration on conduct in the disputed South China Sea in 2002. However, negotiations toward a more comprehensive and legally substantive agreement have continued for years.
The Philippines has repeatedly raised concerns over what it describes as dangerous maneuvers by Chinese vessels involving Philippine ships, while Beijing continues to uphold its claims over disputed maritime areas.
“We’re working very, very hard, we’re making good progress as a matter of fact, in terms of the code of conduct,” Marcos said during a conference in Singapore, according to reports.
He acknowledged that reaching an agreement remains challenging, noting that disagreements have extended to the interpretation of basic terms used in the negotiations.
“My greatest fear is that some seaman, some soldier just makes a mistake, and that mistake turns into something that goes out of control,” he said.
Marcos arrived in Singapore Wednesday for a five-day trip focused on expanding economic ties and encouraging investment in emerging sectors.
His schedule includes a meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as well as a visit to Singapore’s Nuclear Research and Safety Institute, according to reports.
China and ASEAN adopted a nonbinding declaration on conduct in the disputed South China Sea in 2002. However, negotiations toward a more comprehensive and legally substantive agreement have continued for years.
The Philippines has repeatedly raised concerns over what it describes as dangerous maneuvers by Chinese vessels involving Philippine ships, while Beijing continues to uphold its claims over disputed maritime areas.
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