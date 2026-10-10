Uzbekistan, Georgian Petrocas Discuss Expansion Of Fuel Infrastructure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Georgia-based energy company Petrocas Energy Group have discussed developing a network of gas stations and modern fuel infrastructure along international highways in Uzbekistan, including roadside service complexes that meet international quality and safety standards, during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 9.

This was reflected in a statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Ivane Nakaidze, managing partner of Petrocas Energy Group.

"Special attention was paid to the establishment of modern gas stations and roadside service complexes along international highways that meet international quality and safety standards," the statement said.

Moreover, the parties discussed accelerating joint projects and attracting leading American companies and advanced technologies to the Uzbek market.

The sides agreed to accelerate work on joint projects aimed at developing Uzbekistan's fuel infrastructure.

Established in 2009, Petrocas Energy Group is a regional energy company specializing in petroleum product trading, storage, transshipment and transportation by rail and sea. Its operations span the Caspian Basin, the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, with supply and logistics networks covering the Caucasus, Central Asia, Türkiye and parts of Europe.

The group also operates in fuel retail and aviation fueling through its Gulf-branded businesses in Georgia. Its infrastructure includes the Channel Energy oil terminal at the Black Sea port of Poti, which supports its trading, logistics and fuel distribution activities