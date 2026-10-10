Turkmen President Backs Azerbaijan Meeting On Sea Shallowing In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has supported holding the first meeting of a proposed commission on Caspian Sea shallowing in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2027.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government, citing Berdimuhamedov's remarks at the Caspian Environmental Summit in Avaza yesterday.

Turkmenistan supports establishing a commission on Caspian Sea shallowing at the level of deputy prime ministers of the five littoral states, Berdimuhamedov said. The commission would develop coordinated measures to address the shallowing based on objective scientific data.

“We support holding the Commission's first meeting in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2027,” Berdimuhamedov added.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov also proposed setting up specialized working groups under the commission, involving scientists, experts and government representatives from the five countries.

Turkmenistan further supports developing an interstate program for the conservation of Caspian Sea water resources. Berdimuhamedov emphasized the need to protect the sea's biological resources and ensure their rational use.

He said cooperation among the five littoral states should be based on the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, the Tehran Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea and agreements reached at previous Caspian summits.

Berdimuhamedov also called for cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies to support joint projects involving all five littoral states.

He proposed turning the Caspian Environmental Summit into a permanent platform for cooperation on environmental issues affecting the sea.