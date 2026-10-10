Nova Sign Celebrates 18 Golden Years Of Signage, Vehicle Branding And Visual Branding Solutions In Dubai

Nova Sign - Deira

Nova Sign - Rashidiya

Signage services in dubai uae

Nova Sign marks 18 years in Dubai with comprehensive signage, vehicle branding, printing and visual branding solutions for businesses across the UAE.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nova Sign Printing & Advertising LLC is celebrating 18 years in the UAE signage and branding industry, marking a journey that has grown from traditional signage into a broader range of signage, vehicle branding, printing and visual branding solutions.What began with creating signs for businesses has evolved into a complete branding service covering storefronts, interiors, commercial vehicles, retail spaces, exhibitions and promotional materials. Today, Nova Sign aims to be a trusted Signage Company in Dubai, helping businesses create a consistent and professional visual identity across multiple touchpoints.Key HighlightsNova Sign marks 18 years in the UAE signage and branding industry.The company provides signage, vehicle branding, printing and visual branding solutions.Its services cover businesses across Dubai and the wider UAE.Nova Sign operates from branches in Deira and Rashidiya (Umm Ramool).Its solutions include signage fabrication, vehicle branding, large-format printing and installation.From Signage to Complete Brand VisibilityNova Sign began with signage, providing businesses with boards, letters and displays that helped customers identify their locations. As business requirements evolved, so did the company.Today, its signage solutions include external and internal signage, reception signage, LED and neon signage, 3D signage, shop signage and safety signage, along with engraving and etching services.The company's growth reflects a simple business reality: branding does not stop at the storefront. Businesses also need their interiors, vehicles, promotional displays and marketing materials to communicate the same identity.Taking Brands on the RoadVehicle branding has become an important part of Nova Sign's services. As a vehicle branding company in Dubai, Nova Sign provides branding solutions for cars, vans, pickups, trucks, buses and complete fleets.Branded vehicles allow businesses to extend their visibility beyond a fixed location. Delivery vehicles, company cars and service fleets can all become moving representations of a brand while travelling across Dubai and the UAE.For businesses managing multiple vehicles, consistent fleet branding can also create a stronger and more recognisable professional image.Visual Branding and Printing SolutionsNova Sign also provides visual branding and printing services that help businesses complete their physical brand presence. These include frosted branding, window and wall branding, display stands, event and exhibition branding, large-format printing, banners, canvas prints, stickers, decals and advertising flags.These solutions can be used across retail stores, offices, exhibitions, events and other commercial environments, allowing businesses to maintain consistent branding across different locations and applications.Two Locations in DubaiNova Sign operates from two Dubai locations, with branches in Deira and Rashidiya (Umm Ramool).Having local branches allows the team to support projects through site visits, measurements, consultations, production and installation. This can be particularly important for signage projects where the physical location, available space, installation surface and visibility all need to be assessed before production.More Than Manufacturing a SignChoosing a Signage Company in Dubai involves more than selecting a company to manufacture a signboard. A successful project requires accurate measurements, appropriate material selection, creative design, professional fabrication and proper installation.Nova Sign provides fabrication capabilities including CNC cutting, aluminium cutting, fibre laser cutting, acrylic laser cutting and stainless-steel cutting. This allows different signage and branding requirements to be managed within a broader production process.The company also provides maintenance and repair services for installed signage, helping businesses maintain their visual assets after installation.A Structured Approach to Every ProjectNova Sign follows a project process that begins with understanding the client's requirements.The technical team can visit the site to take measurements and assess the installation requirements. The sales team then prepares a quotation based on the selected products and services.After approval, the graphic design team develops the required creative concept using appropriate colours, typography and visual elements. Once the design is approved, the project moves into production, followed by delivery or on-site installation.Depending on the size and complexity of the project, installation can take anywhere from a few hours to several days.For projects requiring relevant outdoor signage or vehicle-related permissions, the company also assists clients with applicable approval requirements.What Businesses Should Look for in a Signage Company in DubaiBusinesses comparing signage providers should consider more than price. Experience, service range, production capabilities, installation quality, project management and after-sales support can all affect the final result.A provider capable of handling signage, vehicle branding and printing under one roof can also simplify project coordination and help maintain consistency across different brand applications.Nova Sign focuses on providing quality solutions at fair prices while maintaining its commitment to timely project delivery.Looking AheadAfter 18 years in the UAE market, Nova Sign continues to expand its role as a signage and branding partner for businesses across Dubai and the wider UAE.From a single shopfront sign to complete retail signage, from one branded car to an entire fleet, and from exhibition displays to large-format promotional materials, the company provides solutions designed to help businesses become more visible.For businesses looking for a Signage Company in Dubai or a professional vehicle branding company in Dubai, Nova Sign offers services covering design, fabrication, printing and installation.About Nova Sign Printing & Advertising LLCNova Sign Printing & Advertising LLC is a Dubai-based signage and branding company providing signage, vehicle branding, printing and visual branding solutions.Its services include external and internal signage, LED and neon signage, reception and shop signage, safety signage, vehicle branding, frosted and wall branding, display stands, exhibition branding, large-format printing and specialised fabrication.With branches in Deira and Rashidiya (Umm Ramool), Nova Sign supports businesses across Dubai and the UAE with branding solutions from concept and design through production and installation.

Jahir Uddin

NOVA SIGN PRINTING AND ADVERTISING LLC.

+971 50 919 7972

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Nova Sign Celebrates 18 Golden Years of Signage, Vehicle Branding and Visual Branding Solutions in Dubai News Provided By NOVA SIGN PRINTING AND ADVERTISING LLC. October 10, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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