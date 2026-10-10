Shehnaaz Gill Backs Mahhi Vij For Bigg Boss 20, Recalls Past Help

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has come out in support of Mahhi Vij, recalling how the actress stood by her during her time on 'Bigg Boss 13'. In a social media post, Shehnaaz shared how Mahhi helped her during a difficult time and said she would continue to support her, regardless of how she plays the game on 'Bigg Boss 20'.

Shehnaaz recalls Mahhi's unconditional support

The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame shared a note on her Instagram Story, stating that she would continue her support for Mahhi and the support was based on their personal bond and not on just Mahhi's performance inside the house.“I am not following Bigg Boss, so I don't know how Mahhi is playing, good or bad. But I'm still supporting her,” Shehnaaz wrote. Recalling how Mahhi helped her during her time on the reality show, Shehnaaz spoke about a time when she did not even have clothes and Mahhi stepped in to support her.“There was a time when I did not even have clothes... Mahhi stepped in and supported me a lot,” she added.

Shehnaaz also recalled how difficult her own journey on the show had been and said Mahhi stood by her through both happy and sad moments. "When I laughed she laughed with me. When I cried she cried with me is genuinely such a pure and clean hearted person. I have seen that side of her and that's why no matter how she plays inside the house I will always support Mahhi," the actress wrote.

About Mahhi Vij

Mahhi is best known for her roles in television shows such as 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' and 'Balika Vadhu'. She has also appeared on reality shows, including 'Nach Baliye 5' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. She was also seen as a guest on 'Bigg Boss 13'. After staying away from daily television shows for some time, Mahhi returned to the small screen with 'Seher Hone Ko Hai'. Before this, she was last seen in 'Laal Ishq'.

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