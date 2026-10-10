Delhi Police Detains CJP Activists On Flight Ahead Of EC Protest

On a day that various organisations led by the CJP have called for protests against the Election Commission, Delhi Police continued to detain activists after informing them that there was no legal sanction for the protest.'

Activist Detained on Flight, Alleges 'Dictatorship'

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest posted a video on Instagram claiming that Police were detaining him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

In the Video, Dipke is heard alleging," So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane...This is the fear of Narendra Modi...Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals."

"You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested... We are not afraid of you," Dipke is heard saying.

Other Activists Also Detained

CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh detained! - Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

The CJP also posted a video of its legal head Ratna Singh who claimed that she was being detained even as she was attempting to leave her home in her car. In the video, Ratna Singh claims, "They came to my house in the morning and were told that I am not here. We asked for official notification, do they have some? They have nothing. They just said, "We need to detain you, we have orders from above." I don't know which "above" the orders came from for them. And they keep saying, "Get out of the car, we will detain you at your home." They don't even want to take me anywhere else, they want me to stay here only. And I am not getting out of the car. They are not leaving this space, so I am in a way illegally detained on the road."

Dhruv Rathee has been detained. The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent! - Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

The CJP also claimed that content creator Dhruv Rathee had been detained saying, "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent."

Hundreds Detained Amid Security Clampdown

Delhi Police on Saturday said it had detained around 500 people who arrived in different groups from various locations ahead of the planned protest in the national capital, while nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive measures.

"Around 500 people coming in different groups from various locations have been detained. In addition, nearly 50 anti-social elements with criminal antecedents have been picked up so that they do not disturb the atmosphere or incite trouble," Delhi Police said.

As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 operational zones, with dedicated detention centres established for each zone, police said.

Several demonstrators were detained after gathering at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg amid tight security and extensive barricading across the national capital.

Security personnel have been deployed at multiple locations as CJP activists remain firm on their call to protest against the Election Commission. Entry points to the national capital have been placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remain closed, according to the details provided. The security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incident during the demonstration, with police seeking to avoid a recurrence of the July 20 protests. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)