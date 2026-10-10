'There Might Be Some Paddles In The Air': Pietersen Backs Hope's IPL Appeal After Record Chase

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 10 (IANS) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has tipped Shai Hope to attract interest from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises after the West Indies skipper produced a match-winning century against India in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday, steering his side to a six-wicket victory with a record chase of 250.

“If Shai Hope puts his name into mini IPL auction, there might be some paddles in the air from a few tables,” Kevin Pietersen wrote on X.

Hope's unbeaten 102 off 45 balls helped West Indies reach 252 for four in 19.2 overs, completing the highest successful T20I chase against India and levelling the five-match series at 1-1. His innings combined controlled strokeplay with a late acceleration that left the Indian bowling attack unable to defend a formidable total.

The 31-year-old found crucial support from Sherfane Rutherford, who smashed 84 off just 37 deliveries in a 120-run partnership that transformed the contest. West Indies had stumbled to 58 for three inside the powerplay after losing two wickets in the opening over, but the pair turned the pressure back on India with an aggressive counterattack.

Hope's performance offered a reminder of his ability to adapt his game to the demands of T20 cricket. While Rutherford supplied the explosive hitting during the middle overs, the captain ensured the chase remained on course before taking charge in the closing stages.

India had posted 249 for five, with Sanju Samson leading the innings with 82 off 41 balls and Tilak Varma contributing 44. However, Roston Chase's three-wicket haul and the early dismissals of the West Indies batters were overshadowed by the visitors' remarkable recovery.

Pietersen's remark came after Hope demonstrated both qualities in a chase that required sustained aggression and composure.

The result leaves the T20I series level at 1-1, with India and the West Indies set to meet in the third match in Indore in less than 48 hours.