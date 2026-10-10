Bahrain Recruits Pakistani Security Personnel for National Guard
(MENAFN) Bahrain has brought in more than 1,800 Pakistani security personnel and military officers, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Thursday during a meeting in Islamabad.
Dar made the remarks at the third session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission, which he co-chaired with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.
"We thank, once again, for... recruiting in Bahrain National Guard, 1,800 soldiers from Pakistan, including 30 retired army officers," Dar said in his opening remarks to his Bahraini counterpart.
“I assure you that they will do a great job,” Dar told Al Zayani. "They will be very disciplined... known (as) best army" and para military force "in the world," he added while expressing appreciation to Bahrain.
Dar also said that 13 Pakistani officers and 37 soldiers had joined the Bahrain Coast Guard under an agreement signed June 24 between Pakistan’s Coast Guard and Bahrain’s Interior Ministry.
During their discussions, the two officials also addressed ongoing conflicts in the region. They stressed the importance of reducing tensions surrounding the US-Iran war and the fighting involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group.
Dar made the remarks at the third session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission, which he co-chaired with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.
"We thank, once again, for... recruiting in Bahrain National Guard, 1,800 soldiers from Pakistan, including 30 retired army officers," Dar said in his opening remarks to his Bahraini counterpart.
“I assure you that they will do a great job,” Dar told Al Zayani. "They will be very disciplined... known (as) best army" and para military force "in the world," he added while expressing appreciation to Bahrain.
Dar also said that 13 Pakistani officers and 37 soldiers had joined the Bahrain Coast Guard under an agreement signed June 24 between Pakistan’s Coast Guard and Bahrain’s Interior Ministry.
During their discussions, the two officials also addressed ongoing conflicts in the region. They stressed the importance of reducing tensions surrounding the US-Iran war and the fighting involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group.
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