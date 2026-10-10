EU Counter-Drone Programs Face Delays Despite Rising Investment
(MENAFN) Only about one-third of the European Union’s counter-drone and very short-range air defense programs are projected to be completed by 2030, despite a sharp rise in funding for these capabilities, according to reports.
Investment in counter-drone and very short-range air defense systems increased sixfold from 2024 to 2025 as European countries responded to the expanding use of unmanned systems and the security challenges they create.
“Investment in counter-drone and very short-range air defence capabilities grew sixfold between 2024 and 2025 in response to the growing threat posed by unmanned systems, although only around one third of programmes are expected to deliver by 2030,” the report said.
The assessment is included in the 2026 annual defense readiness report, which examines the military capabilities of EU member states. The document was circulated among European governments last week.
The findings point to continuing shortfalls in Europe’s ability to respond to drone-related threats, particularly as countries on the EU’s eastern side face increasing concerns over incidents involving unmanned aircraft.
The report also estimates that EU member states will dedicate €18.9 billion ($21.1 billion) to drone technologies between 2024 and 2029, reflecting the growing priority placed on unmanned systems and related defense capabilities.
Investment in counter-drone and very short-range air defense systems increased sixfold from 2024 to 2025 as European countries responded to the expanding use of unmanned systems and the security challenges they create.
“Investment in counter-drone and very short-range air defence capabilities grew sixfold between 2024 and 2025 in response to the growing threat posed by unmanned systems, although only around one third of programmes are expected to deliver by 2030,” the report said.
The assessment is included in the 2026 annual defense readiness report, which examines the military capabilities of EU member states. The document was circulated among European governments last week.
The findings point to continuing shortfalls in Europe’s ability to respond to drone-related threats, particularly as countries on the EU’s eastern side face increasing concerns over incidents involving unmanned aircraft.
The report also estimates that EU member states will dedicate €18.9 billion ($21.1 billion) to drone technologies between 2024 and 2029, reflecting the growing priority placed on unmanned systems and related defense capabilities.
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