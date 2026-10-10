Solamalai College Of Engineering In Madurai Opens 2026-27 Admissions For Nine Undergraduate Programmes, Lateral Entry, ME And MBA Courses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Solamalai College of Engineering, an autonomous institution in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has opened applications for the 2026-27 academic year. The institution is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated with Anna University, Chennai. The current intake covers undergraduate degrees, lateral entry, and two postgraduate courses.
At the undergraduate level, the B.Tech programmes on offer are Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and Computer Science and Business Systems. The BE programmes are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and VLSI. The list pairs long-established branches such as civil, mechanical and electrical engineering with newer fields including machine learning, VLSI and business systems.
Lateral entry admissions are being conducted alongside the regular intake. This route allows eligible candidates to join a degree programme after completing an earlier qualification, rather than starting in the first year. The criteria for this category are published separately on the admissions pages, and candidates are advised to check them before applying. At the postgraduate level, admissions are open for the Master of Engineering (ME) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses.
Applications are submitted through an online form linked from the website. The site also hosts an eligibility page covering undergraduate and postgraduate admission, as well as the 2026-27 prospectus in PDF format. Requirements can differ by programme and by entry route, so reading the eligibility details first can prevent errors in the application. Parents and students seeking clarification may contact the admissions office using the details at the end of this release.
The institution has described several activities that sit alongside classroom teaching. According to its published information, the campus houses an e-Yantra Robotics Lab supported by the Ministry of Education (formerly MHRD), serves as a nodal centre for the BMW Skill Next programme, and is an affiliated centre for the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Its startup incubation foundation was registered as a Section 8 company on November 29, 2023, and inaugurated on February 15, 2024. Campus recruitment drives for final-year students are also held, including one in February 2024 in which nine students from electrical, electronics and mechanical streams were selected as graduate engineer trainees by a Chennai-based firm.
Prospective applicants may wish to compare syllabi, laboratory facilities and recruitment records across institutions before finalising a choice. Visiting the campus and speaking with faculty can also help in understanding how a particular programme is structured. Further details are available from the admissions office.
About the Organization:
Solamalai College of Engineering is an autonomous institution in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, approved by AICTE and affiliated with Anna University, Chennai. It was established in 1995 as Raja College of Engineering and Technology and has been managed by the Solamalai Group since 2016. The college offers undergraduate programmes, along with ME and MBA courses at the postgraduate level. And it has recorded a 3.5-star rating in IIC 4.0 for 2021-22 and a“Promising” category recognition in ARIIA 2021.
Contact Details:
For Media Inquiries -
Contact Person: Solamalai College of Engineering
Telephone: 9698044566, 8056351641
Email:...
At the undergraduate level, the B.Tech programmes on offer are Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and Computer Science and Business Systems. The BE programmes are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and VLSI. The list pairs long-established branches such as civil, mechanical and electrical engineering with newer fields including machine learning, VLSI and business systems.
Lateral entry admissions are being conducted alongside the regular intake. This route allows eligible candidates to join a degree programme after completing an earlier qualification, rather than starting in the first year. The criteria for this category are published separately on the admissions pages, and candidates are advised to check them before applying. At the postgraduate level, admissions are open for the Master of Engineering (ME) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses.
Applications are submitted through an online form linked from the website. The site also hosts an eligibility page covering undergraduate and postgraduate admission, as well as the 2026-27 prospectus in PDF format. Requirements can differ by programme and by entry route, so reading the eligibility details first can prevent errors in the application. Parents and students seeking clarification may contact the admissions office using the details at the end of this release.
The institution has described several activities that sit alongside classroom teaching. According to its published information, the campus houses an e-Yantra Robotics Lab supported by the Ministry of Education (formerly MHRD), serves as a nodal centre for the BMW Skill Next programme, and is an affiliated centre for the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Its startup incubation foundation was registered as a Section 8 company on November 29, 2023, and inaugurated on February 15, 2024. Campus recruitment drives for final-year students are also held, including one in February 2024 in which nine students from electrical, electronics and mechanical streams were selected as graduate engineer trainees by a Chennai-based firm.
Prospective applicants may wish to compare syllabi, laboratory facilities and recruitment records across institutions before finalising a choice. Visiting the campus and speaking with faculty can also help in understanding how a particular programme is structured. Further details are available from the admissions office.
About the Organization:
Solamalai College of Engineering is an autonomous institution in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, approved by AICTE and affiliated with Anna University, Chennai. It was established in 1995 as Raja College of Engineering and Technology and has been managed by the Solamalai Group since 2016. The college offers undergraduate programmes, along with ME and MBA courses at the postgraduate level. And it has recorded a 3.5-star rating in IIC 4.0 for 2021-22 and a“Promising” category recognition in ARIIA 2021.
Contact Details:
For Media Inquiries -
Contact Person: Solamalai College of Engineering
Telephone: 9698044566, 8056351641
Email:...
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