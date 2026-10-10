Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured In Milan For 13 World Records And Outstanding Contribution To Global Media & Cultural Diplomacy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Milan, Italy: Renowned international media personality, educationist and cultural ambassador Rtn. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, was honoured at a prestigious ceremony held at the Hilton Hotel, Milan, in recognition of his extraordinary achievements and 13 World Records in the Media and Entertainment Industry.
The honour was presented in the gracious presence of Hon'ble Dr. Paolo Donato Bertorelli, Mayor of Menconico, Italy, presented by Sir John Martin Thomas President of 'Association of Republic of Italians in the World' and Alberto Carlo Rivolta, who acknowledged Dr. Marwah's remarkable contribution to the international media, entertainment, education and cultural sectors.
Dr. Marwah was visiting Milan in his capacity as Brand Ambassador of BRICS+ Fashion and Lifestyle, further strengthening his commitment to promoting the creative industries, international cooperation and people-to-people relations on global platforms.
The recognition also celebrated Dr. Marwah's significant role as Chair of the Indo-Italian Film and Cultural Forum, an initiative devoted to building stronger relations between India and Italy through cinema, art, culture, fashion, media, education and creative collaboration. Through the Forum, Dr. Marwah has consistently advocated cultural exchange as an effective instrument of friendship, understanding and international cooperation.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“I am deeply humbled to receive this honour in the historic city of Milan. I dedicate this recognition to the entire Indian media and entertainment fraternity and to everyone who believes in the power of art and culture to unite the world. India and Italy share a magnificent heritage of cinema, art, fashion and creativity, and I look forward to further strengthening this important cultural relationship.”
The Milan recognition adds another distinguished international honour to Dr. Marwah's long journey in media, creative education and cultural diplomacy. His philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture” continues to guide his efforts to connect nations and communities through creative expression.
The ceremony reaffirmed Dr. Marwah's growing international presence and his sustained efforts to position Indian cinema, media, education, art and culture prominently on the global stage, while opening new avenues of cooperation between India, Italy and the wider international creative community.
The honour was presented in the gracious presence of Hon'ble Dr. Paolo Donato Bertorelli, Mayor of Menconico, Italy, presented by Sir John Martin Thomas President of 'Association of Republic of Italians in the World' and Alberto Carlo Rivolta, who acknowledged Dr. Marwah's remarkable contribution to the international media, entertainment, education and cultural sectors.
Dr. Marwah was visiting Milan in his capacity as Brand Ambassador of BRICS+ Fashion and Lifestyle, further strengthening his commitment to promoting the creative industries, international cooperation and people-to-people relations on global platforms.
The recognition also celebrated Dr. Marwah's significant role as Chair of the Indo-Italian Film and Cultural Forum, an initiative devoted to building stronger relations between India and Italy through cinema, art, culture, fashion, media, education and creative collaboration. Through the Forum, Dr. Marwah has consistently advocated cultural exchange as an effective instrument of friendship, understanding and international cooperation.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“I am deeply humbled to receive this honour in the historic city of Milan. I dedicate this recognition to the entire Indian media and entertainment fraternity and to everyone who believes in the power of art and culture to unite the world. India and Italy share a magnificent heritage of cinema, art, fashion and creativity, and I look forward to further strengthening this important cultural relationship.”
The Milan recognition adds another distinguished international honour to Dr. Marwah's long journey in media, creative education and cultural diplomacy. His philosophy of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture” continues to guide his efforts to connect nations and communities through creative expression.
The ceremony reaffirmed Dr. Marwah's growing international presence and his sustained efforts to position Indian cinema, media, education, art and culture prominently on the global stage, while opening new avenues of cooperation between India, Italy and the wider international creative community.
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