KL Deemed To Be University Achieves Highest IIC Rating For Fifth Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 09 October 2026: KL Deemed to be University has secured the 4-Star Rating-the highest rating under the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) framework-for the fifth consecutive year, marking another significant achievement in innovation and entrepreneurship. Awarded by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC), the rating recognises the University's sustained efforts to promote innovation and start-up activities during the IIC calendar year 2024–25.
Adding to this achievement, seven KLEF teams have advanced to the final rounds of the IIC Innovation Challenges, whose results were announced alongwith the IIC Star Rating. Four teams have been shortlisted for the AICTE Production Fellowship (APF) final round, while three teams have qualified for the YUKTI Innovation Challenge final round.
Notably, six of the seven teams are from KLEF's Honors Through Innovation (HTI) programme, highlighting its role in nurturing student innovators and helping them translate ideas into practical products and entrepreneurial solutions.
Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said,“This recognition strengthens our resolve to make innovation an integral part of education. The advancement of seven student teams to the APF and YUKTI finals reflects the potential of their ideas and the value of dedicated mentorship. We are particularly proud that six teams are from our Honors Through Innovation programme. I congratulate our students, faculty and staff for their contributions. We remain committed to helping young innovators develop products that address real-world needs and create value for society.”
The initiatives have been undertaken under the leadership of Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma and supervision of Dr. K. Narasimha Raju, HOD–MDI&E, with the support of faculty and staff, whose mentorship continues to strengthen student-led innovation, entrepreneurship and product development.
Guided by its vision of“Innovation and Entrepreneurship for a Better Tomorrow,” KLEF encourages students to ideate, innovate, build and scale solutions with real-world impact. These achievements reinforce the University's focus on connecting academic learning with product development and start-up opportunities.
Adding to this achievement, seven KLEF teams have advanced to the final rounds of the IIC Innovation Challenges, whose results were announced alongwith the IIC Star Rating. Four teams have been shortlisted for the AICTE Production Fellowship (APF) final round, while three teams have qualified for the YUKTI Innovation Challenge final round.
Notably, six of the seven teams are from KLEF's Honors Through Innovation (HTI) programme, highlighting its role in nurturing student innovators and helping them translate ideas into practical products and entrepreneurial solutions.
Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said,“This recognition strengthens our resolve to make innovation an integral part of education. The advancement of seven student teams to the APF and YUKTI finals reflects the potential of their ideas and the value of dedicated mentorship. We are particularly proud that six teams are from our Honors Through Innovation programme. I congratulate our students, faculty and staff for their contributions. We remain committed to helping young innovators develop products that address real-world needs and create value for society.”
The initiatives have been undertaken under the leadership of Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma and supervision of Dr. K. Narasimha Raju, HOD–MDI&E, with the support of faculty and staff, whose mentorship continues to strengthen student-led innovation, entrepreneurship and product development.
Guided by its vision of“Innovation and Entrepreneurship for a Better Tomorrow,” KLEF encourages students to ideate, innovate, build and scale solutions with real-world impact. These achievements reinforce the University's focus on connecting academic learning with product development and start-up opportunities.
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