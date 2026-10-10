WHO Warns Yemen Conflict Takes Devastating Humanitarian Toll
(MENAFN) World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the worsening conflict in Yemen is causing a "devastating toll," with thousands of people killed or injured and large numbers forced from their homes.
"The escalating conflict in Yemen is taking a devastating toll. Nearly 1000 people have been killed, more than 4200 injured and almost 198,000 displaced since the latest escalation, amid outbreaks of cholera and measles," Tedros said.
He said the WHO’s immediate funding needs had risen by more than threefold, increasing from $9 million to $31 million as humanitarian requirements continue to grow.
"We urgently call on donors to step up. Lives depend on humanitarian and health aid," Tedros added.
Yemen’s conflict dates back to September 2014, when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, becoming the most severe period of clashes since a relative lull that followed a UN-brokered truce introduced in April 2022.
The violence escalated further in September as the Houthis took control of strategic areas in Al-Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including Mokha and Mayyun Island, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
"The escalating conflict in Yemen is taking a devastating toll. Nearly 1000 people have been killed, more than 4200 injured and almost 198,000 displaced since the latest escalation, amid outbreaks of cholera and measles," Tedros said.
He said the WHO’s immediate funding needs had risen by more than threefold, increasing from $9 million to $31 million as humanitarian requirements continue to grow.
"We urgently call on donors to step up. Lives depend on humanitarian and health aid," Tedros added.
Yemen’s conflict dates back to September 2014, when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, becoming the most severe period of clashes since a relative lull that followed a UN-brokered truce introduced in April 2022.
The violence escalated further in September as the Houthis took control of strategic areas in Al-Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including Mokha and Mayyun Island, which overlooks the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
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