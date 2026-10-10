Tokyo Design Engineer Carlos Lastres Explains Why The City That Coined The Role Has So Few

MENAFN - GetNews)"Carlos Lastres, design engineer in Tokyo and founder of International Design LLC"Carlos Lastres, a Tokyo design engineer who released seven products in four months and was part of the Speechify team that won Apple's 2025 Apple Design Award for Inclusivity, has published an essay on how Japan created the design engineer title and why the software version of the role is still rare in Tokyo.

Tokyo, Japan - October 10, 2026 - Carlos Lastres, a Costa Rican AI product designer and design engineer based in Tokyo, has published an essay titled "What a Design Engineer Is in Tokyo, and Why There Are So Few." It is available in English at lastres/blog/design-engineer-tokyo, with a Japanese version on the same site.

The essay defines the role in one sentence: a design engineer is one person who decides what a product should be, designs it, writes the production code, and ships it under their own name.

A title that started in Tokyo

The essay traces the term to Tokyo. Shunji Yamanaka left Nissan's design studio, went freelance in 1987, and founded Leading Edge Design in Tokyo in 1994. The Japanese Design Archive Survey credits him with establishing the profession of design engineer: someone who draws an object and also understands the mechanism inside it. His Tagtype keyboard, built with Kinya Tagawa, who later founded Takram, was selected for the permanent collection of MoMA in 2009.

Lastres argues that the role keeps the same shape today, with software in place of hardware. In an app or a voice assistant, the mechanism is code and the behavior of an AI model, and many of the important design decisions only show up once the product is running.

Why Tokyo has so few

According to the essay, a search for "design engineer" in Japanese in Tokyo mostly returns mechanical design jobs, and the software version of the role barely exists as a job title in Japanese companies. Lastres gives three reasons:



Where design sits. When METI and the Japan Patent Office asked 25,000 Japanese manufacturers what made them successful, 0.8% credited design for the domestic market.

The talent pipeline. A 2025 IPA survey found that 3.8% of Japanese companies consider the quality of their digital talent adequate, compared with 52.9% in the United States. Language. Most tools and documentation are in English, while the products ship to Japanese users.



"None of this is a complaint about Japan. It is the reason the role is valuable here. Tokyo has world class hardware design engineering, a government that has asked companies to take design seriously since 2018, and very few people who can design and build software products. That leaves a big gap between what is possible and what gets shipped," said Carlos Lastres, design engineer in Tokyo.

Seven products in four months

Lastres applies the same standard to his own work. Between June 29 and October 9, 2026, he designed, built, and released seven products from Tokyo under his own name: four iPhone apps, two Mac apps, and a desktop companion app. They include Glimpse Vision AI, an iPhone app that looks through the camera and answers out loud; AnimaEcho, a voice companion with no keyboard; Yubi, a Mac voice assistant whose dictation runs on the device; and Reshito, a household ledger built for daily life in Japan. He keeps a dated list, with store links, at lastres/blog/what-i-shipped-from-tokyo-2026.

How to tell a design engineer

Because the title is rare, the essay says, it gets claimed loosely. It offers three tests:



A product with their name as the seller on the store listing

Code they wrote that is running for strangers right now A design decision they reversed after seeing it running



"The last one is the real test, because it proves that the designing and the building happened in the same head," Lastres said.

A companion article, "How to Hire a Design Engineer in Tokyo," sets out five checks for companies that want to hire one. It is also on his site.

About Carlos Lastres

Carlos Lastres is a Costa Rican AI product designer and design engineer based in Tokyo, with more than 15 years of design experience and an MBA. He was part of the Speechify team that won Apple's 2025 Apple Design Award for Inclusivity, and his client work includes Speechify and Toei Studios Kyoto. He has spoken at three TEDx events and at the United Nations, and he works in Spanish, English, Japanese, and Chinese. More of his work is at lastres and on LinkedIn at linkedin/in/carloslastres.

About International Design LLC

International Design LLC is a product design and engineering company founded in 2023 and based in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Led by Carlos Lastres, it handles product strategy, UX and UI design, production code, and launch for companies in Japan and abroad. Its aim is to turn complex ideas into products people can understand, use, and pay for.