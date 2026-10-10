Editatease's Video Production Company In Bangalore Expands Multi-Format Video Services

MENAFN - GetNews) "“Video content now needs to work across more formats and platforms. A structured production and editing workflow helps brands adapt the same source material for different audiences while keeping their visual identity consistent,” said Bala Kumaran, Founder & Director."Editatease, a video production company in Bangalore, expands its video production and post-production services for creators, agencies and brands managing multi-format content requirements. The offering brings production, editing, motion graphics, color grading and AI-assisted workflows into a structured content process.

BENGALURU, INDIA - October 10, 2026 - Editatease, a video production company in Bangalore, has expanded its video production and post-production services to support the growing requirement for content across digital platforms. Its current offering combines video production, editing, AI-assisted workflows, motion graphics, color grading and content repurposing.

The expansion addresses a production environment where a single recording may require multiple deliverables. Long-form videos can be adapted into short-form clips, social media content, advertising creatives and platform-specific versions. Editatease's website identifies creators, agencies and e-commerce brands among the audiences served by its video editing and production services.

Expanded Video Production Capabilities

Editatease provides concept-to-delivery video production covering shoot planning, filming, editing and motion design. Its production services include brand films, social media content, product and explainer videos, event filming, testimonials and case studies.

The company also provides post-production services covering video editing, color grading, audio post-production, motion graphics, visual effects and format conversion. This connects production and post-production requirements within a single workflow.

Video Editing Company in India Supports Multi-Format Content

As businesses increase their use of video across digital channels, editing requirements have expanded beyond a single finished asset. Long-form footage may need to support YouTube videos, Reels, Shorts, TikTok content, advertising creatives and other platform-specific formats.

Editatease provides long-form YouTube editing, short-form Reels and TikTok editing, advertising creatives, motion graphics and podcast editing. Its homepage also states support for multiple aspect ratios, including 9:16, 1:1 and 4:5.

This approach allows source footage to be developed into different content formats while maintaining consistent visual treatment and editorial direction.

AI-Assisted Editing And Content Repurposing

AI-assisted editing forms part of Editatease's current video workflow. Its AI video editing service supports cuts, transitions, captions, sound mixing and thumbnails, along with the preparation of longer videos and ready-to-publish clips.

The service also supports content repurposing for YouTube, Instagram, Shorts and other platforms. AI tools can assist with repetitive editing tasks, while human review remains relevant for narrative structure, pacing, visual treatment and brand requirements.

Video Production Agency in Bangalore Adapts Content For Distribution

Different platforms require different approaches to video content. Long-form YouTube videos depend on sustained storytelling, while short-form content requires concise structures, vertical framing, captions and platform-specific pacing.

Editatease's video production agency in Bangalore covers social media videos, product and explainer films, brand films, advertisements and event content. Its production workflow includes scripting, location coordination, multi-camera setups, interviews and post-production.

Its short-form production services also cover vertical shoots, rapid editing, motion graphics and multi-platform exports for Reels, Shorts and TikTok.

Structured Post-Production For Recurring Video Content

Post-production can become a significant operational requirement when businesses publish video regularly. Editatease's workflow covers footage submission, editing, review and final delivery, with services spanning cutting, color grading, audio work, motion graphics and format conversion.

The company's homepage states a standard turnaround of three to five business days for edits of up to 10 minutes, with rush options available for eligible projects. It also states that two revision rounds are included in its standard process.

A structured review process can help content teams manage recurring production requirements while maintaining consistency across different formats and distribution channels.

About Editatease

Editatease is a Bangalore-based video production and video editing company serving creators, agencies and e-commerce brands. Its services include video production, video editing, post-production, AI-assisted editing, motion graphics, color grading, short-form content, advertising creatives and podcast editing. The company focuses on developing video content and production workflows for different formats and distribution channels.

Address: 3rd floor, Krishna Reddy Colony, R, Domlur I Stage, Amarjyoti Layout, Domlur, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560071