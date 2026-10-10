Editatease's Video Production Company In India Expands Multi-Format Video Services

MENAFN - GetNews) "“Video content now needs to work across several formats, from long-form YouTube content and corporate films to short-form social videos and advertising creatives. Our approach is to combine production and post-production capabilities so businesses can plan content around where and how it will be used,” the company said, Bala Kumaran, Founder & Director."Editatease, a video production company in India, is expanding its production and post-production capabilities for brands, agencies, creators and e-commerce businesses managing video across digital platforms. Its services cover long-form editing, short-form video, advertising creatives, motion graphics, colour grading, podcast editing and multi-format content delivery.

BENGALURU, INDIA - October 10, 2026 - Editatease, a video production company in India, is expanding its video services around the growing need for content suited to different digital formats and business use cases. Its current offering brings video editing, production support, motion graphics, colour work and content repurposing into a broader production workflow.

Video Production Services for Different Business Requirements

Businesses use video for different stages of communication. A technology company may need a product demonstration, while an e-commerce brand may require product videos and advertising creatives. Corporate teams may need leadership videos, training content or event coverage.

Editatease's production services cover brand films, corporate content, product videos, social media videos, event content, documentaries, testimonials and other business-focused formats. Its production workflow covers planning, filming, editing and motion design.

This wider service model allows businesses to plan video around the intended audience and distribution channel rather than treating production as a single finished asset.

Long-Form Video Editing for YouTube and Business Content

Long-form content requires more than basic cutting. Structure, pacing, b-roll, captions, sound and colour all influence how viewers experience a video.

Editatease provides YouTube video editing covering cuts, b-roll, motion graphics, captions, colour grading and chapter markers. Its portfolio also includes documentaries, educational videos, corporate films, podcasts and YouTube vlogs.

For businesses and content teams, long-form footage can also become a source for shorter assets. Interviews, webinars and podcasts can be edited into clips for social platforms without requiring a separate recording session.

Short-Form Video for Reels, Shorts and Social Advertising

Short-form video requires a different editing rhythm from long-form content. The opening seconds, framing, captions, pacing and aspect ratio need to work together.

Editatease provides short-form editing and production for Reels, TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Its current offering includes vertical formats such as 9:16, along with square and 4:5 versions for different placements.

The company also supports product launch teasers, event highlights, testimonial clips, social ads and other short-form content formats.

Advertising Video and Performance Creatives

Paid video requires close attention to the first few seconds, message hierarchy and platform requirements. A long brand film can't simply be shortened and expected to work as an advertisement.

Editatease provides ad creatives for platforms including Meta, Google and TikTok with editing workflows covering hooks, benefit-led messaging, calls to action and creative variants.

For marketing teams, this also creates scope for developing multiple versions from the same core production. Different openings, messages and formats can be tested without rebuilding the entire project.

Motion Graphics, Animation and Visual Storytelling

Motion graphics can help businesses explain information which is difficult to communicate through live footage alone.

Editatease's motion graphics services include lower thirds, animated titles, kinetic typography, branded elements and explainer animations. It's wider portfolio includes animated product demonstrations, training content, brand animations and social campaigns.

For B2B businesses, motion design can be particularly useful for product interfaces, process explanations, data-led content and technical subjects.

Colour Grading and Professional Post-Production

Post-production has a direct role in how finished video looks and sounds. Editing, colour correction, audio treatment, motion graphics and final exports need to work as one process.

As a video editing company in India, Editatease provides colour grading, audio post-production, motion graphics, visual effects and final delivery. It's colour workflow uses DaVinci Resolve and supports log-to-Rec.709 workflows and custom LUT development.

The company also supports structured review and delivery workflows, helping teams manage feedback before final export.

Podcast, Interview and Content Repurposing Services

Podcasts and interviews can produce more content when the original recording is planned for multiple formats.

Editatease provides multi-camera podcast editing, transcription, subtitle creation, silence removal and clip extraction. Its service model allows longer recordings to be adapted into shorter social content.

For businesses, this approach can extend the useful life of one recording. A founder interview, for example, can become a full video, short clips, quote-led content and social assets.

Video Production Agency Services for Brands and Agencies

The role of a video production agency in India can extend beyond filming. Businesses and agencies may need support across concept development, production, editing, motion design and post-production.

Editatease works with creators, agencies and brands, with agency services including white-label post-production, TVCs, advertising creatives and AI-assisted variants. Brand services cover brand films, social advertisements and product videos.

This integrated workflow gives marketing teams a single production structure for different video requirements while allowing individual assets to follow their own creative and platform specifications.

AI-Assisted Video Workflows With Human Review

AI-assisted tools are becoming part of video post-production, particularly for repetitive tasks such as transcription, captioning and content repurposing.

Editatease incorporates AI-assisted workflows into selected editing services while retaining human review for creative direction and final output. Its AI editing workflow includes cutting, colour work, captions, sound mixing and creation of platform-ready clips.

For businesses, the practical use of AI lies in reducing repetitive production work while keeping editorial decisions under human control.

About Editatease

Editatease is a Bengaluru-based video production and editing company established in 2014. The company provides video production, editing, motion graphics, advertising creatives, colour grading and post-production services for creators, agencies, brands and e-commerce businesses. Its focus is on helping clients develop professional video content for business communication, marketing and digital platforms.