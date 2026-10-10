UN Cocuments 280 Israeli Occupation Military Incursions Into Syria In September

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The UN Human Rights Office documented around 280 Israeli occupation military incursions into Syrian territory in September, the highest monthly total recorded this year, warning of the impact on civilians.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said on Thursday that information received by the office indicated that 49 Syrians remained in Israeli detention, although the total could not be independently verified.

The reported incidents included home raids, movement restrictions, arbitrary detention, harassment and destruction of livelihoods. Reports from released detainees also alleged prolonged detention, torture and ill-treatment.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed concern over the impact of Israeli military actions on civilians in southern Syria, calling for an end to intimidation and restrictions and for prompt, impartial investigations into incidents involving civilian deaths and injuries.

The UN office stressed that detainees must be afforded legal safeguards and treated with dignity, and that no one should be detained without a lawful basis.

The UN Security Council has also reaffirmed its support for the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in southern Syria and called on all states to respect Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.