Unstable, Volatile Weather To Persist Over 3 Days: JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) reported the Kingdom will remain under the influence of unstable weather conditions over the next 3 days.

In its latest update, the JMD said this instability will bring scattered rain showers to various parts of the Kingdom, potentially heavy for short periods in some areas, and accompanied by lightning, thunder, and occasional hail.

These conditions raise the likelihood of flash floods forming in valleys and low-lying areas, mainly in the Kingdom's southern and eastern regions.

On Saturday, the Kingdom remains under the influence of this instability. Moderate temperatures prevail almost nationwide, while it is warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Scattered showers are expected in parts of the eastern and southern regions, including the city of Aqaba. These conditions may be heavy for short periods and accompanied by lightning, thunder, and occasional hail.

The JMD warns of the increasing risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas in the Kingdom's southern and eastern areas, mainly in the afternoon hours.

Additionally, chances for thundershowers will persist into the night in parts of the eastern and southeastern regions.

On Sunday, forecasts indicate that the scope of the unstable weather will expand, as scattered rain showers expected across various parts of the Kingdom, including Aqaba, potentially often accompanied by thunder.

By the afternoon, the impact of atmospheric instability is expected to intensify, increasing the likelihood of brief, heavy rainfall in parts of the southern and eastern regions.

This downpour may be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, raising the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

The atmospheric instability will persist into Monday, as scattered rain showers expected across various parts of the Kingdom, which may be often heavy and accompanied by thunder and hail.

//Petra// AG