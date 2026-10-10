Germany Reaffirms Support for Israel, Backs Palestinian State
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed Berlin’s commitment to Israel while also supporting the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel as the preferred route toward lasting peace and security in the region.
Merz, a conservative leader who has consistently expressed support for Israel, repeated that position in a written statement Wednesday. He said Germany remains firmly committed to Israel and assured that Israeli partners can continue to rely on Berlin’s support.
Holding Hamas responsible for the conflict, Merz said Germany was remembering those killed in the October 2023 attacks, as well as survivors and former hostages. He added that Berlin stands with the victims’ families and mourns those who lost their lives.
“We stand for the security and existence of Israel. That is a lesson from the Shoah and part of German identity,” Merz said.
The Shoah is the Hebrew term for the Holocaust, during which Nazi Germany systematically murdered about 6 million Jews during World War II.
Merz also renewed his support for a political settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He said efforts should now focus on creating the foundations for a new regional order that would allow Israelis, Palestinians and neighboring countries to live peacefully and securely.
“The German government is committed to this,” he said. “In our conviction, this goal is best achieved through the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.”
Merz, a conservative leader who has consistently expressed support for Israel, repeated that position in a written statement Wednesday. He said Germany remains firmly committed to Israel and assured that Israeli partners can continue to rely on Berlin’s support.
Holding Hamas responsible for the conflict, Merz said Germany was remembering those killed in the October 2023 attacks, as well as survivors and former hostages. He added that Berlin stands with the victims’ families and mourns those who lost their lives.
“We stand for the security and existence of Israel. That is a lesson from the Shoah and part of German identity,” Merz said.
The Shoah is the Hebrew term for the Holocaust, during which Nazi Germany systematically murdered about 6 million Jews during World War II.
Merz also renewed his support for a political settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He said efforts should now focus on creating the foundations for a new regional order that would allow Israelis, Palestinians and neighboring countries to live peacefully and securely.
“The German government is committed to this,” he said. “In our conviction, this goal is best achieved through the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.”
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