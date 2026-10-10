Russian Forces Strike Industrial And Civilian Infrastructure In Mykolaiv With Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov reported the incident on Telegram.

"Last night, the enemy attacked industrial and civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv with Shahed-type UAVs. Windows in an apartment building, retail establishments, office premises, and an administrative building were damaged," Reshetilov wrote.

He added that the previous afternoon, Russian forces had attacked the city with Banderol-type UAVs, targeting energy and industrial infrastructure. A boiler house and a hangar were damaged.

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In addition, Russian forces attacked the Halytsynove community with FPV drones the previous day. In the village of Lymany, a private house and a retail establishment were damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a 64-year-old man was killed in Mykolaiv on October 9, while another woman suffered an acute stress reaction.