War Update: 218 Combat Engagements On Front Line In Over Past Day, Most On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook post updating on the situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, October 10.

Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 88 airstrikes, dropping 282 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian troops deployed 9,389 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,471 shelling attacks.

In Sumy region, the settlements of Ulanove, Pysarivka, Bachivsk, and Tovstodubove came under artillery fire.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces launched eight attacks near Tovstodubove, Mala Slobidka, Bachivsk, Doroshivka, Buniakyne, and Mala Rybytsia.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian units repelled 18 attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Buhaivka, Izbytske, Hrafske, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, and Vodiane.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces attacked twice near Novoplatonivka and Kolisnykivka.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped eight Russian attempts to advance near Novoserhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Lyman, and Novoselivka.

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with glide bombs, at least two killed, others injured

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian troops launched one attack near Ozerne.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Russian troops launched 16 attacks, conducting assault operations near Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, and Mykolaipillia.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 22 attacks. Russian forces concentrated their main efforts near Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, while also launching assaults toward Hannivka, Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Dobropillia, Rodynske, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Krasnopodillia, Dorozhnie, Myrne, and Vasylivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian troops conducted no active offensive operations.

On the Huliaipole axis, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near Kosivtseve, Rizdvianka, and Shyroke.

On the Orikhiv axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near Prymorske.

No active Russian operations were recorded on the Prydniprovske axis.

Border guards destroy Murom surveillance system, Russian drone launch site in Sumy region

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the situation remained largely unchanged, with no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, had reached approximately 1,550,910 personnel as of October 10, 2026.