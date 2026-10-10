Azerbaijan's Agriculture Minister Leads Delegation On Working Visit To China
Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, is leading a delegation on a working visit to the People's Republic of China.
The visit includes a planned meeting with China's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Han Jun.
The Azerbaijani delegation is also scheduled to visit the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, and high-tech companies operating in the agricultural sector.
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