Thick Haze Disrupts Flights, Worsens Air Quality in Southeast Asia
(MENAFN) Heavy haze caused by forest and land fires disrupted air travel in Indonesia on Wednesday, while dozens of locations in neighboring Malaysia reported unhealthy air conditions.
At Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport in Pekanbaru, Riau province, two flights from Jakarta were unable to land after visibility fell to around 600 meters (1,969 feet). Airport authorities said a Lion Air service returned to Jakarta, while a Citilink flight was diverted to Batam in the Riau Islands.
The Lion Air aircraft turned back at 6.44 am local time (2344GMT Tuesday).
Batam was also affected by dense haze, with visibility falling to between 2 and 3 kilometers (1.2-1.9 miles). Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said smoke from forest and land fires in other parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan had spread toward Batam and nearby areas.
Malaysia also experienced deteriorating air quality, with 36 locations recording unhealthy Air Pollutant Index levels as of 10 am local time (0200GMT), according to reports citing the country’s Air Pollutant Index Management System.
Johan Setia in Selangor registered the highest reading at 191, while Cheras in Kuala Lumpur and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan each recorded a reading of 189.
At Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport in Pekanbaru, Riau province, two flights from Jakarta were unable to land after visibility fell to around 600 meters (1,969 feet). Airport authorities said a Lion Air service returned to Jakarta, while a Citilink flight was diverted to Batam in the Riau Islands.
The Lion Air aircraft turned back at 6.44 am local time (2344GMT Tuesday).
Batam was also affected by dense haze, with visibility falling to between 2 and 3 kilometers (1.2-1.9 miles). Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said smoke from forest and land fires in other parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan had spread toward Batam and nearby areas.
Malaysia also experienced deteriorating air quality, with 36 locations recording unhealthy Air Pollutant Index levels as of 10 am local time (0200GMT), according to reports citing the country’s Air Pollutant Index Management System.
Johan Setia in Selangor registered the highest reading at 191, while Cheras in Kuala Lumpur and Nilai in Negeri Sembilan each recorded a reading of 189.
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