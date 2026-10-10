Pro-Palestinian Vigils Draw Crowds Across Australia
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in several Australian cities Wednesday, ahead of the anniversary of the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, as Muslim organizations urged the Australian government to impose sanctions and introduce a two-way arms embargo on Israel.
In Melbourne, around 70 activists assembled outside the State Library of Victoria for a day-long vigil. Palestinian flags were displayed throughout the library grounds, while a cutout showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding a sign that read “Genocide Criminal” was also placed at the site.
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The court currently lists him as at large.
Demonstrators placed a large Palestinian flag on the library steps alongside photographs and other displays. A banner at the gathering read: “We shall remain, we shall rebuild.”
The vigil began as planned and was scheduled to continue until 6 pm local time (0700GMT), with organizers asking participants to peacefully commemorate Palestinians killed in Gaza.
Brief verbal confrontations occurred during the gathering, according to reports, prompting organizers to call on attendees to avoid engaging. Police presence was also increased after counter-protesters arrived at the scene.
In Melbourne, around 70 activists assembled outside the State Library of Victoria for a day-long vigil. Palestinian flags were displayed throughout the library grounds, while a cutout showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding a sign that read “Genocide Criminal” was also placed at the site.
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The court currently lists him as at large.
Demonstrators placed a large Palestinian flag on the library steps alongside photographs and other displays. A banner at the gathering read: “We shall remain, we shall rebuild.”
The vigil began as planned and was scheduled to continue until 6 pm local time (0700GMT), with organizers asking participants to peacefully commemorate Palestinians killed in Gaza.
Brief verbal confrontations occurred during the gathering, according to reports, prompting organizers to call on attendees to avoid engaging. Police presence was also increased after counter-protesters arrived at the scene.
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