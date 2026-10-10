Russia, Ukraine Exchange Blame Over Deadly Overnight Strikes
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations on Wednesday following a series of overnight airstrikes that left at least 11 people dead and caused damage across several Ukrainian regions.
Authorities in Kyiv said the capital came under attack by Russian ballistic missiles during the night, with strikes affecting two districts.
“Tragically, two men were killed in the enemy shelling. … In the Podilskyi district, a missile struck a non-residential building, causing a fire,” the Kyiv City Military Administration said.
Another missile attack sparked a fire at a garage cooperative in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district. Emergency crews managed to put out the blaze, although the site sustained damage.
“Debris also fell in an open area at a separate location,” the administration added.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were injured during attacks that damaged an industrial facility, residential buildings and a sports club in the regional capital, according to regional authorities.
The overnight strikes also caused significant casualties in the Chernihiv region. At least five people were killed and 25 others injured when a missile hit an apartment building in the city of Pryluky, according to regional authorities.
In Poltava region, two people were killed and seven others wounded in separate strikes.
Authorities in Kyiv said the capital came under attack by Russian ballistic missiles during the night, with strikes affecting two districts.
“Tragically, two men were killed in the enemy shelling. … In the Podilskyi district, a missile struck a non-residential building, causing a fire,” the Kyiv City Military Administration said.
Another missile attack sparked a fire at a garage cooperative in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district. Emergency crews managed to put out the blaze, although the site sustained damage.
“Debris also fell in an open area at a separate location,” the administration added.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were injured during attacks that damaged an industrial facility, residential buildings and a sports club in the regional capital, according to regional authorities.
The overnight strikes also caused significant casualties in the Chernihiv region. At least five people were killed and 25 others injured when a missile hit an apartment building in the city of Pryluky, according to regional authorities.
In Poltava region, two people were killed and seven others wounded in separate strikes.
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