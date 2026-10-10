China Urges EU to Address Trade Concerns Through Dialogue
(MENAFN) China has urged the European Union to address trade-related differences through negotiations, describing economic ties between the two sides as closely connected and mutually reliant.
The comments followed calls from France and Germany for the EU to introduce additional trade measures, with the two countries arguing that existing tools are no longer adequate to respond to growing challenges affecting the bloc’s trade framework.
“Between China and the EU, the industrial and supply chains are highly integrated and mutually dependent, and our economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial in nature,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in a written statement late Tuesday.
“It is hoped that the EU will work with China in the same direction and resolve each other’s concerns through dialogue and consultation, so that the two parties can jointly keep the global industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded and promote the sound and steady development of China-EU economic and trade relations,” he said.
The Chinese response came after French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sent a joint letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
In the letter, the two leaders described the challenges confronting the EU as “unprecedented” and called for measures aimed at reducing the bloc’s dependence on external sources, addressing concentrated supply chains and limiting the potential for new areas of excessive dependence to emerge.
The comments followed calls from France and Germany for the EU to introduce additional trade measures, with the two countries arguing that existing tools are no longer adequate to respond to growing challenges affecting the bloc’s trade framework.
“Between China and the EU, the industrial and supply chains are highly integrated and mutually dependent, and our economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial in nature,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in a written statement late Tuesday.
“It is hoped that the EU will work with China in the same direction and resolve each other’s concerns through dialogue and consultation, so that the two parties can jointly keep the global industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded and promote the sound and steady development of China-EU economic and trade relations,” he said.
The Chinese response came after French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sent a joint letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
In the letter, the two leaders described the challenges confronting the EU as “unprecedented” and called for measures aimed at reducing the bloc’s dependence on external sources, addressing concentrated supply chains and limiting the potential for new areas of excessive dependence to emerge.
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