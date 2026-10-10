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China Condemns US Arms Sales to Taiwan After Fighter Jets Arrive

China Condemns US Arms Sales to Taiwan After Fighter Jets Arrive


Date: 2026-10-10 02:03:19

(MENAFN) China has renewed its opposition to US military sales to Taiwan after the island received the first two F-16V Block 70 fighter jets from an order placed with Washington.

“China’s position is clear. We remain firmly opposed to US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in a written statement late Tuesday.

The two aircraft landed Friday at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung in eastern Taiwan after traveling from Hawaii and making a stop in Guam.

The delivery forms part of a deal covering 66 F-16V aircraft and associated equipment. The US approved the approximately $8 billion sale in 2019.

Beijing also rejected suggestions that developments surrounding Taiwan should involve outside parties.

“Taiwan question is China’s internal affair.”

“Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese ourselves that brooks no external interference. The US side needs to implement the important common understandings reached at the meeting between the two presidents, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and act prudently on the Taiwan question,” he said, responding to views from US officials that “the likelihood of China ‘invading’ Taiwan before 2028 is getting increasingly low.”

The Chinese official also commented on the arrest of a California woman by the FBI on Sunday over allegations that she had spied on William Lai Ching-te's son at the direction of Chinese officials.

“I am not familiar with what you mentioned. China opposes vilifying China by peddling the so-called ‘Chinese spy’ narrative.”

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