Israeli Forces Remove Palestinian Memorials During West Bank Raid
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday, demolishing memorials dedicated to Palestinians killed in previous incidents, according to local reports.
During the operation, Israeli forces imposed a curfew across several parts of the city and detained a number of Palestinians. A local school was also reportedly converted into a temporary interrogation facility.
Military vehicles and a bulldozer entered Nablus from multiple directions before troops spread through several neighborhoods, according to reports.
An Israeli military bulldozer subsequently destroyed memorials honoring Palestinians killed in the Al-Dawar and Ras al-Ain areas.
Among those detained was journalist Amir Istitiyeh, according to local sources.
Karman School on Kashika Street was also taken over during the raid and used as a field interrogation center. Palestinians were reportedly held and questioned inside the school, with some detainees allegedly subjected to physical abuse.
Elsewhere in the West Bank, Israeli forces reportedly raided Palestinian homes in the village of Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah, on Wednesday.
The operation resulted in damage to property, while a vehicle was set on fire. Racist Hebrew-language slogans were also reportedly painted on the walls of several homes.
During the operation, Israeli forces imposed a curfew across several parts of the city and detained a number of Palestinians. A local school was also reportedly converted into a temporary interrogation facility.
Military vehicles and a bulldozer entered Nablus from multiple directions before troops spread through several neighborhoods, according to reports.
An Israeli military bulldozer subsequently destroyed memorials honoring Palestinians killed in the Al-Dawar and Ras al-Ain areas.
Among those detained was journalist Amir Istitiyeh, according to local sources.
Karman School on Kashika Street was also taken over during the raid and used as a field interrogation center. Palestinians were reportedly held and questioned inside the school, with some detainees allegedly subjected to physical abuse.
Elsewhere in the West Bank, Israeli forces reportedly raided Palestinian homes in the village of Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah, on Wednesday.
The operation resulted in damage to property, while a vehicle was set on fire. Racist Hebrew-language slogans were also reportedly painted on the walls of several homes.
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