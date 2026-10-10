Thousands of Palestinian Students, Education Staff Killed in Gaza, West Bank
(MENAFN) More than 20,000 Palestinian students have been killed in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank over the past three years, alongside more than 1,000 education and administrative workers, according to figures released by the Palestinian Education Ministry.
A ministry report documenting violations affecting the education sector said the toll includes students and staff from schools and universities. It also recorded thousands of injuries and arrests, as well as widespread damage to educational facilities.
The Gaza Strip has recorded the highest number of casualties among students and education workers. According to the ministry, 19,189 school students and 1,386 university students have been killed.
The report also documented injuries among 28,586 school students and 3,082 university students.
Among education personnel, 805 school-based educational and administrative workers and 246 university employees were reported killed.
In addition, 3,298 school staff members and 1,493 university workers were injured.
In the occupied West Bank, the ministry reported that 134 school students and 39 university students were killed.
The report also recorded injuries involving 871 school students and 283 university students.
A ministry report documenting violations affecting the education sector said the toll includes students and staff from schools and universities. It also recorded thousands of injuries and arrests, as well as widespread damage to educational facilities.
The Gaza Strip has recorded the highest number of casualties among students and education workers. According to the ministry, 19,189 school students and 1,386 university students have been killed.
The report also documented injuries among 28,586 school students and 3,082 university students.
Among education personnel, 805 school-based educational and administrative workers and 246 university employees were reported killed.
In addition, 3,298 school staff members and 1,493 university workers were injured.
In the occupied West Bank, the ministry reported that 134 school students and 39 university students were killed.
The report also recorded injuries involving 871 school students and 283 university students.
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