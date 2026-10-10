CJP Protest In Jantar Mantar: CP, Palika, Khan Market, Others Closed Today Check Which Are Open

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several prominent markets in Delhi are likely to remain closed on Saturday, October 10, during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. Connaught Place, Palika Market, Khan Market and Janpath are among the key commercial areas where traders have decided to shut shops or advised establishments to remain closed, citing security concerns and possible disruption.

Here is the list of markets expected to remain closed today, according to Hindustan Times.

List of markets closed in Delhi today1. Connaught Place (CP)

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised shops, restaurants and offices in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure. The association said the decision was intended to prevent potential damage to property and injuries amid the expected protests.

2. Palika Market

Palika Market is also expected to remain shut for the day. According to the market's welfare association, all 400 shopkeepers unanimously decided to close their establishments, citing security concerns and the anticipated fall in customer footfall because of metro station closures.

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Traders at Janpath plan to keep their shops closed, fearing vandalism and inadequate security near the protest site. Some traders said police officials had informally warned them about the risks of opening their establishments.

4. Khan Market

The Khan Market Traders Association has advised shops and restaurants to remain closed until further notice. The association said it would review the situation around 1 pm on Saturday and decide whether businesses could reopen.

5. Karol Bagh

Businesses in Karol Bagh are also expected to remain closed. The Delhi Scooter Traders Association said traders had decided to shut their establishments to avoid potential damage. However, the report said Hindustan Times could not reach the head of the Karol Bagh market association for comment.

Which Delhi markets will remain open?

Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Chandni Chowk traders said their markets would remain open despite heightened security restrictions and metro station closures.

Market associations' decisions are advisory and do not bind individual shopkeepers. Individual establishments may decide whether to open or close depending on the situation.

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The CJP on Saturday claimed that its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital.

In a statement, the party condemned the alleged detentions, claiming they were part of a pre-planned move to prevent its leaders from reaching the site of their proposed protest.

The CJP described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders.