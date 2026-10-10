CJP Protest Today LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke Detained After Landing In Delhi - What's Next? CISF Troops Deployed At Airport

MENAFN - Live Mint) LIVE: CJP protests today at Delhi Jantar Mantar Oct 10; Latest news, updates on Metro, trains, cabs, airport, traffic- You can check all the latest updates here on Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.

Pune, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "... a large number of youths and members of various organisations were supposed to reach Delhi today, but trains have been stopped, people have been detained, and Delhi's borders sealed... Forces have been called from J&K and have been deployed across Delhi... But this is a people's protest, and you cannot silence the voice of the people." Dhaula Kuan, Delhi: DCP Kumar Abhishek says, "In view of the protest announced in New Delhi today, preventive checks have been implemented here. Female staff are present, and we are checking all vehicles. Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure that public order is not disrupted, and a short while ago, we detained some individuals who were planning to participate in today's protest... These arrangements are ongoing; the operation has been continuous since last night and will remain in effect throughout the day." Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the security restrictions in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest, UP Congress President Aradhana Mishra Mona says, "This reflects a thoroughly frightened BJP. The country's Constitution grants every political party, organization, and individual the right to protest and voice their views. However, the atmosphere created in the country today-with trains being cancelled, vehicles stopped at toll plazas, and people being detained-amounts to an attempt to murder democracy... They (the BJP) now realize that their countdown has begun; they are not going to remain in power." Regarding the Congress party's participation in the CJP protest, she says, "Today, Rahul Gandhi is attending a pre-scheduled event titled 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Chennai, and the entire leadership will be present at that program." Delhi Police has put restrictions on app-based taxis, cabs in Delhi-NCR. CJP Protest 2.0: Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka taken into police custody by Delhi Police personnel after landing in IGI Delhi Airport.

- Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee detained

-Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke has been detained by the Police at Delhi Airport.

- Delhi Police personnel enter the aircraft that was carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke to Delhi. The flight landed at IGI Airport a few minutes ago.

- "...I have come here to be arrested; arrest me," Abhijeet Dipke tells Delhi Police

-"No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate," Delhi Police personnel tell him.

Gyanesh Kumar will go, this government will go: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will go and so will the Modi government, and then the repair of democracy will begin.

Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin says

"Over the past 12 years, under the Prime Minister's leadership, we have worked to eliminate terrorism and free the country from Naxalism. However, some people with an Urban Naxal mindset are still trying to destabilise the country. Rahul Gandhi, your plans will never succeed. The language used by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, INDI alliance leaders and the so-called young leadership of the CJP will not be accepted by the people of India, who are committed to Indian culture, democracy and the Constitution. Attempts to challenge constitutional institutions, undermine democracy and insult people holding the country's highest constitutional offices will not be tolerated. Those relying on foreign powers to destabilise India will never succeed. Challenging democracy in the name of the Constitution and insulting the people's mandate are unacceptable. Repeated electoral defeats in various states reflect your frustration, and you do not want the country to progress peacefully."

-Delhi: Security tightened ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, police detain protesters.

-Delhi: Bhagirath Palace market shut amid heightened security ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj posts on X, "BJP Govt wants to show that we are a scared country. We are not, we believe in non-violence and Constitution of India."

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained by Delhi Police ahead of CJP protest: Sources

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by Delhi Police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources said.

45 Delhi Metro stations to stay shut ahead of CJP protest

Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday due to security reasons ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a revised update, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) cut the list from the 57 stations announced earlier and said the situation will be reviewed by security agencies, while the interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned stations except New Delhi.

Dhruv Rathee 's detention, says 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' begins

- The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday condemned the detention of influencer-activist Dhruv Rathee from his Gurugram house and announced the beginning of its "Jantar Mantar 2.0" protest.

- The outfit demanded that he and hundreds of other youths, who were detained while still on their way to the Jantar Mantar protest site, be released immediately.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why was the CJP planning a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10?⌵

The CJP protest was against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The party cited allegations of voter-list tampering and changes to Form 6.

2Did Delhi Police grant permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar?⌵

No. Delhi Police denied permission, citing serious law-and-order concerns and possible inconvenience to residents. Police also said the communication submitted by the CJP was an intimation, not a formal application.

3Which Delhi Metro stations were affected by restrictions during the CJP protest?⌵

Entry and exit gates at 45 stations were ordered closed from 9 pm on October 9 until further notice. The restrictions did not shut down the entire Metro network, and interchange facilities remained available at affected stations except New Delhi Metro station.

4Were trains and roads disrupted during the CJP protest in Delhi?⌵

More than 250 train services connecting New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin were reportedly cancelled. Traffic diversions were also possible at 30 locations, so commuters were advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

5Was mobile internet suspended near Jantar Mantar during the CJP protest?⌵

Mobile internet services were set to be suspended within a 4-km radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10. Internet services elsewhere in Delhi were expected to remain unaffected.

- In a statement, the CJP termed the detention a part of an "aggressive, citywide government crackdown designed to silence democratic dissent regarding electoral roll irregularities."

CJP protes

-Loudspeakers blared warnings, multi-layered barricades blocked key intersections, and thousands of security force members stood guard at a fortress-like Jantar Mantar on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest. Near the quiet protest site, Patel Chowk roundabout buzzed with police.

-Paramilitary companies in green and khaki uniforms, BSF, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), laden with heavy rucksacks, tactical gear, and rifles, marched in formation with the city police to gather around Parliament Street Police Station metres away.

-Parliament Street and Ashoka Road, the roads skirting Jantar Mantar, were animated with police activity and, coupled with media vans, were too congested for the time of day.

-Several members of Delhi Police, accused of excesses during the previous protest, wore body cameras.

-Buses which dropped the security forces were parked along roadside near the police station.

-Delhi Police's Pink Force, deployed for women's safety, was stationed at several locations.

-Police were seen carrying lathis and protective gear as security arrangements were put in place at various points to maintain law and order.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)

-Constant announcements about the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were made from loudspeakers at the police station, which has also turned into a pit stop for personnel to report and then get further details of deployment.

-At the next road intersection, in front of NDMC Palika Kendra, the deployment was the heaviest.

-Sansad Marg towards Connaught Place and Tolstoy Road were blocked with multi-layers of barricades, with police companies standing in their front.

-Heavy deployment, including a large number of female security personnel, was made right outside the NDMC building and other spots around Jantar Mantar.

-In some buildings near Jantar Mantar, private security guards were briefed on how to manage the crowd.

-Passersby were asked to show their identity cards to filter out non-office workers, especially protesters, who were asked to return.

-The restrictions, stringent by usual standards, were proposed in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.