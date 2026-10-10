Delhi Protest: Abhijeet Dipke Detained Aboard Plane, CJP Founder Says 'Karlo Arrest' VIDEO

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained aboard a flight from Mumbai to Delhi ahead of the massive protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday (October 10).

In a video clip shot on the plane, police were seen entering the aircraft Dipke was travelling in, creating chaos on board. The flight had landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 11 am on Saturday.

| CJP Protest Live Updates: Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, CJP leadership detained

"Aray mai arrest hone ke liye hi aaya hun. Karlo arrest [I have come here to be arrested; arrest me]," Abhijeet Dipke told Delhi police personnel as they asked him to“cooperate.”

"No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate," the Delhi Police personnel told Dipke. The video shows Dipke joining hands and asking officials if he could at least take his bag along.

The CJP is holding a planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, October 10. Several political parties are expected to join the demonstrations.

The Delhi Police detained more than 150 protesters just ahead of the protest. Youtuber Dhruv Rathee was held at his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56. CJP founders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also allegedly detained.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained at Delhi airport?⌵

Dipke was detained by Delhi Police after arriving at IGI Airport from Mumbai ahead of the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar. Police personnel entered the aircraft after it landed.

2What did Abhijeet Dipke say to Delhi Police when he was detained?⌵

Dipke told the police,“I have come here to be arrested; arrest me.” Police responded that it was not an arrest and asked him to cooperate.

3Why was the CJP planning a protest at Jantar Mantar?⌵

The CJP planned to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations concerning voter-list changes during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and changes to Form 6.

4Why did Delhi Police deny permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar?⌵

Delhi Police cited possible serious law-and-order concerns, security considerations and inconvenience to local residents and other citizens.

5Who else was detained ahead of the CJP protest?⌵

Delhi Police detained YouTuber Dhruv Rathee at his Gurugram residence. CJP founders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also reported to have been detained.